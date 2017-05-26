 Skip Nav
The 12 Best Setting Sprays From Ulta That Will Fix Any Skin Concern

By now we know that setting sprays are life changing, especially if you're in a wedding or trying to keep your makeup on from an early work meeting to a date. What you may not know is that like a good face cream, every setting spray has its own purpose. Some are better for hydrating, while others are cooling (for those steamy, hot days when you can't even). There are even formulas infused with SPF. To help break down some of the best in market and how to use them, we rounded up the best setting sprays from Ulta for different skin needs.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Matte Magic Mist & Set
e.l.f. Cosmetics Matte Magic Mist & Set

The spray: e.l.f. Cosmetics Matte Magic Mist & Set ($4)

Who it's best for: The girl on a budget

Why you need it: This budget-friendly spray will keep your makeup in place. It's infused with vitamins B and E and arctium majus root to soothe your skin. This product is also animal-friendly by being cruelty-free and vegan.

e.l.f. Cosmetics
Matte Magic Mist & Set
$4
from Ulta
Buy Now See more e.l.f. Cosmetics Makeup
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea

The spray: Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea ($7)

Who it's best for: The girl who needs a pick-me-up

Why you need it: The name is a tell-all for this product. It's jam-packed with nutrient-rich botanicals. The splash of green tea gives your skin a layer of antioxidant protection. Save this for your next hangover to give you a feel-good boost.

Mario Badescu
Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
$7
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Mario Badescu Face Care
Urban Decay Travel Size All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay Travel Size All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray

The spray: Urban Decay Travel Size All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray ($15)

Who it's best for: The girl who never knows where she'll be next

Why you need it: This travel-size spray is perfect for your next trip. It's formulated to lower the temperature of your makeup and withstand harsh weather conditions, such as hot and humid or cold and windy climates.

Urban Decay
Travel Size All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray
$15
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Makeup Sets
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water

The spray: Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water ($32)

Who it's best for: The girl who rocks a full face of makeup all day

Why you need it: This transparent water is meant to be sprayed on before you apply your makeup. The primer spray keeps you hydrated for the day and your makeup firmly in place. It doesn't stop there, since you can also mist it on throughout the day to feel refreshed.

Smashbox
Photo Finish Primer Water
$32
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Smashbox Face Primer
Maybelline FaceStudio Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray
Maybelline FaceStudio Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray

The spray: Maybelline FaceStudio Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray ($13)

Who it's best for: The girl who's in a rush

Why you need it: This quick-drying spray is great to throw in your bag and spray on the go. It's lightweight but will prevent you from melting on those hot, sweaty days.

Maybelline
FaceStudio Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray
$12.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Maybelline Makeup
Coola Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30
Coola Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30

The spray: Coola Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 ($36)

Who it's best for: The girl who loves soaking up the sun

Why you need it: This is the first setting spray that contains 70 percent certified organic SPF. Keep your face looking matte while protecting your skin from harmful rays with the added bonus of hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture all day long.

Coola
Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30
$36
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Coola Beauty Products
L'Oreal Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray
L'Oreal Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray

The spray: L'Oreal Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray ($17)

Who it's best for: The girl who goes all night long

Why you need it: Extend the life of your makeup and avoid meltdowns with this mist. When your day turns into the night, just keep spraying for no cracking or flaking on your face.

L'Oreal
Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray
$16.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Makeup
Laura Geller Spackle Mist
Laura Geller Spackle Mist

The spray: Laura Geller Spackle Mist ($32)

Who it's best for: The girl with sensitive skin

Why you need it: This formula is made to extend your makeup life with a long-lasting, hydrating look. It's also silicone- and oil-free, making it perfect for someone who doesn't react well to those ingredients. The soothing aloe vera extract and vitamin B5 will keep your face feeling energized.

Laura Geller
Spackle Mist
$32
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Laura Geller Makeup
Physicians Formula #InstaReady Setting Spray
Physicians Formula #InstaReady Setting Spray

The spray: Physicians Formula #InstaReady Setting Spray ($13)

Who it's best for: The girl who loves clean beauty products

Why you need it: Rely on this spray if you want to keep your routine holistic. In addition to being hypoallergenic, it's also fragrance-, paraben-, gluten-, and cruelty-free. This cult classic is a great way to have long-lasting makeup without using harmful chemicals.

Physicians Formula
#InstaReady Setting Spray
$12.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Physicians Formula Makeup
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

The spray: Urban Decay All Nighter Long Setting Spray ($31)

Who it's best for: The girl who tends to be more oily

Why you need it: If you're always worried about an oily T-zone or having your makeup running down your face, this spray might be the one for you. The brand touts that 80 percent of users said their makeup looked better for longer without settling into fine lines. Stay looking dewy and fresh without being too shiny.

Urban Decay
All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
$31
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Makeup
NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray
NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray

The spray: NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray ($8)

Who it's best for: The girl who loves a matte-finished face

Why you need it: If you love having a full face of makeup from morning until the second you go to sleep, you need to try this spray. Avoid that shiny-oily look and stay looking freshly matted by spraying all you need.

Ulta Makeup Sets
NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray
$7.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Makeup Sets
MAC Prep + Prime Fix
MAC Prep + Prime Fix

The spray: MAC Prep + Prime Fix ($24)

Who it's best for: The girl who's obsessed with MAC

Why you need it: If you love MAC, you will live for its setting spray. Use it before and after makeup for the ultimate hydration vacation for your face. It's infused with vitamins, minerals, green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. What else can you ask for?

M·A·C
MAC Prep + Prime Fix +
$24
from Ulta
Buy Now See more M·A·C Makeup
Beauty Product ReviewBeauty ShoppingULTABeauty ProductsMakeupBeauty
