5/26/17 5/26/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Tips The Best Setting Sprays at Ulta The 12 Best Setting Sprays From Ulta That Will Fix Any Skin Concern May 26, 2017 by Krista Jones 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. By now we know that setting sprays are life changing, especially if you're in a wedding or trying to keep your makeup on from an early work meeting to a date. What you may not know is that like a good face cream, every setting spray has its own purpose. Some are better for hydrating, while others are cooling (for those steamy, hot days when you can't even). There are even formulas infused with SPF. To help break down some of the best in market and how to use them, we rounded up the best setting sprays from Ulta for different skin needs. Shop Brands Clarins · Urban Decay · L'Oreal · Supergoop! · Mario Badescu · Smashbox · Boscia · M·A·C · Tarte · Skindinavia · Make Up For Ever · Glamglow · NYX · Kate Somerville · Coola · e.l.f. Cosmetics · Maybelline · Laura Geller · Physicians Formula Product Credit: Vince top, Tibi pants, Common Muse ring, Iconery bracelet e.l.f. Cosmetics Matte Magic Mist & Set The spray: e.l.f. Cosmetics Matte Magic Mist & Set ($4) Who it's best for: The girl on a budget Why you need it: This budget-friendly spray will keep your makeup in place. It's infused with vitamins B and E and arctium majus root to soothe your skin. This product is also animal-friendly by being cruelty-free and vegan. e.l.f. Cosmetics Matte Magic Mist & Set $4 from Ulta Buy Now See more e.l.f. Cosmetics Makeup Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea The spray: Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea ($7) Who it's best for: The girl who needs a pick-me-up Why you need it: The name is a tell-all for this product. It's jam-packed with nutrient-rich botanicals. The splash of green tea gives your skin a layer of antioxidant protection. Save this for your next hangover to give you a feel-good boost. Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea $7 from Ulta Buy Now See more Mario Badescu Face Care Urban Decay Travel Size All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray The spray: Urban Decay Travel Size All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray ($15) Who it's best for: The girl who never knows where she'll be next Why you need it: This travel-size spray is perfect for your next trip. It's formulated to lower the temperature of your makeup and withstand harsh weather conditions, such as hot and humid or cold and windy climates. Urban Decay Travel Size All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray $15 from Ulta Buy Now See more Urban Decay Makeup Sets Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water The spray: Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water ($32) Who it's best for: The girl who rocks a full face of makeup all day Why you need it: This transparent water is meant to be sprayed on before you apply your makeup. The primer spray keeps you hydrated for the day and your makeup firmly in place. It doesn't stop there, since you can also mist it on throughout the day to feel refreshed. Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water $32 from Ulta Buy Now See more Smashbox Face Primer Maybelline FaceStudio Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray The spray: Maybelline FaceStudio Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray ($13) Who it's best for: The girl who's in a rush Why you need it: This quick-drying spray is great to throw in your bag and spray on the go. It's lightweight but will prevent you from melting on those hot, sweaty days. Maybelline FaceStudio Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray $12.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Maybelline Makeup Coola Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 The spray: Coola Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 ($36) Who it's best for: The girl who loves soaking up the sun Why you need it: This is the first setting spray that contains 70 percent certified organic SPF. Keep your face looking matte while protecting your skin from harmful rays with the added bonus of hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture all day long. Coola Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 $36 from Ulta Buy Now See more Coola Beauty Products L'Oreal Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray The spray: L'Oreal Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray ($17) Who it's best for: The girl who goes all night long Why you need it: Extend the life of your makeup and avoid meltdowns with this mist. When your day turns into the night, just keep spraying for no cracking or flaking on your face. L'Oreal Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray $16.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more L'Oreal Makeup Laura Geller Spackle Mist The spray: Laura Geller Spackle Mist ($32) Who it's best for: The girl with sensitive skin Why you need it: This formula is made to extend your makeup life with a long-lasting, hydrating look. It's also silicone- and oil-free, making it perfect for someone who doesn't react well to those ingredients. The soothing aloe vera extract and vitamin B5 will keep your face feeling energized. Laura Geller Spackle Mist $32 from Ulta Buy Now See more Laura Geller Makeup Physicians Formula #InstaReady Setting Spray The spray: Physicians Formula #InstaReady Setting Spray ($13) Who it's best for: The girl who loves clean beauty products Why you need it: Rely on this spray if you want to keep your routine holistic. In addition to being hypoallergenic, it's also fragrance-, paraben-, gluten-, and cruelty-free. This cult classic is a great way to have long-lasting makeup without using harmful chemicals. Physicians Formula #InstaReady Setting Spray $12.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Physicians Formula Makeup Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray The spray: Urban Decay All Nighter Long Setting Spray ($31) Who it's best for: The girl who tends to be more oily Why you need it: If you're always worried about an oily T-zone or having your makeup running down your face, this spray might be the one for you. The brand touts that 80 percent of users said their makeup looked better for longer without settling into fine lines. Stay looking dewy and fresh without being too shiny. Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray $31 from Ulta Buy Now See more Urban Decay Makeup NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray The spray: NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray ($8) Who it's best for: The girl who loves a matte-finished face Why you need it: If you love having a full face of makeup from morning until the second you go to sleep, you need to try this spray. Avoid that shiny-oily look and stay looking freshly matted by spraying all you need. Ulta Makeup Sets NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray $7.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Ulta Makeup Sets MAC Prep + Prime Fix The spray: MAC Prep + Prime Fix ($24) Who it's best for: The girl who's obsessed with MAC Why you need it: If you love MAC, you will live for its setting spray. Use it before and after makeup for the ultimate hydration vacation for your face. It's infused with vitamins, minerals, green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. What else can you ask for? M·A·C MAC Prep + Prime Fix + $24 from Ulta Buy Now See more M·A·C Makeup