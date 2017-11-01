 Skip Nav
15 Vegan Products That Will Change the Way You Think About Beauty

If you're diligent about making sure your diet is free of animal-derived ingredients and byproducts, you shouldn't have to settle for anything less when it comes to beauty. And even if you're not vegan, it's always smart to add more plants (read: healthy antioxidants) into your routine. The good news is that more and more brands are developing high-performance products that mean you don't need to compromise.

We're not just talking fruit-dyed synthetic waxes and salt sticks here. We're talking one of the best mascaras you've ever laid eyes on, a travel-friendly bar that serves as an exfoliator and moisturizer in one, and a high-intensity lipstick that will have your lips vibrating at a much higher (and happier) frequency. Did we mention the new tanner-sunscreen hybrid that won't wash off in the water and which actually smells good? Read on for 15 of our top beauty picks, all amazing and 100 percent vegan.

Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara
Lush Cosmetics Buffy Body Butter
Tula Pro-Glycolic 10% pH Resurfacing Gel
Bite Beauty Agave Sugar Lip Scrub
Golden Door Bamboo Face Scrub
The Body Shop Coconut Eau de Toilette
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar
Savor Beauty Organic Truffle Face Cream
Pacifica Coconut Probiotic SPF 30 Bronzing Spray Mineral Sunscreen
The Seaweed Bath Co. Awaken Exfoliating Detox Body Scrub
Stellar Limitless Foundation
Tammy Fender Cleansing Milk
EcoTools Six Piece Starter Set
100% Pure Lipstick
Acure Coconut and Argan Oil Cleansing Towelettes
