You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried Sephora's 15 Bestselling Foundations

So many important factors go into buying (and falling in love with) a particular foundation. For starters, you need a hue that actually matches your unique skin tone. Then, you have to consider how it works with your skin type. You'll have to decide the type of finish and coverage you're seeking. And then there's a bevy of ingredients and skin care benefits to also take into consideration.

Needless to say, picking a foundation out isn't easy — especially if you prefer to shop online for beauty products. But this is why it's important to do research, and thanks to the millions of makeup-lovers who shop and review products on Sephora.com, the most complicated research is done for you.

If you're in the market for a new foundation, we've rounded up the bestselling options from Sephora.com. These top-tier complexion formulas have all been given a prestigious four or more stars by avid foundation-lovers, and include a variety of formulas for all preferences (including full cover, natural, and powder)! Keep reading to check them out.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation
Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream with SPF 50+
Bare Minerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Too Faced Born This Way Foundation
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Long Wear Foundation
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup
Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(marc)able Full Cover Foundation Concentrate
Make Up For Ever Ultra UD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
Sephora Collection 10 Hour Wear Perfection Foundation
Dior Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
