You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried Sephora's 15 Bestselling Foundations

So many important factors go into buying (and falling in love with) a particular foundation. For starters, you need a hue that actually matches your unique skin tone. Then, you have to consider how it works with your skin type. You'll have to decide the type of finish and coverage you're seeking. And then there's a bevy of ingredients and skin care benefits to also take into consideration.

Needless to say, picking a foundation out isn't easy — especially if you prefer to shop online for beauty products. But this is why it's important to do research, and thanks to the millions of makeup-lovers who shop and review products on Sephora.com, the most complicated research is done for you.

If you're in the market for a new foundation, we've rounded up the bestselling options from Sephora.com. These top-tier complexion formulas have all been given a prestigious four or more stars by avid foundation-lovers, and include a variety of formulas for all preferences (including full cover, natural, and powder)! Keep reading to check them out.