15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Sephora 5-Star Ratings

Beauty junkies are some of the most discerning consumers out there. They will try anything and everything in the name of thicker hair, clearer skin, or longer-lasting makeup . . . and they're not afraid to give bad ratings if a product doesn't live up to their expectations.

But when something is fantastic — aka "holy grail" status — you will definitely hear about it, whether its from your beauty-loving BFF, here on POPSUGAR, or in the reviews section of your favorite retailer. We combed through Sephora's very best formulas to find 15 products that have earned the incredible honor of a five-star rating. Some may surprise you, but all deserve a place in your stash.