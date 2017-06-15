 Skip Nav
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Sephora 5-Star Ratings

Best Reviewed Beauty Products at Sephora

15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Sephora 5-Star Ratings

Beauty junkies are some of the most discerning consumers out there. They will try anything and everything in the name of thicker hair, clearer skin, or longer-lasting makeup . . . and they're not afraid to give bad ratings if a product doesn't live up to their expectations.

But when something is fantastic — aka "holy grail" status — you will definitely hear about it, whether its from your beauty-loving BFF, here on POPSUGAR, or in the reviews section of your favorite retailer. We combed through Sephora's very best formulas to find 15 products that have earned the incredible honor of a five-star rating. Some may surprise you, but all deserve a place in your stash.

Beautyblender Pro
Beautyblender Pro

This sponge ($20) differs from the original hot pink one in only one way: the color. It was designed specially for professional makeup artists, who wanted a tool that wouldn't show foundation stains. It blends your makeup into your skin just as well — though some reviewers swear it works even better — as the classic Beautyblender you've come to know and love.

Beautyblender
Pro
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Beautyblender Beauty Tools
Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Book The Art of Sculpting + Defining Volume II
Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Book The Art of Sculpting + Defining Volume II

Though there are many popular contouring palettes on Sephora's site, this one from Kevyn Aucoin ($65) is the most beloved. It includes four eye shadows as well as two highlighter and two sculpting shades, making it a travel essential.

Kevyn Aucoin
The Contour Book The Art of Sculpting + Defining Volume II
$65
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Kevyn Aucoin Eye Makeup
Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm
Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm

It makes sense that the makeup-loving shoppers of Sephora swear by this Clinique cleanser ($29) — it takes off waterproof mascara, eyelash glue, and other durable formulas with ease. Take enough of the balm to cover a fingertip and mix it with water to transform it into a milky face wash. Because you only need to use a little bit each time you cleanse, the jar will last for months.

Clinique
Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm
$29
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Clinique Makeup
Moroccanoil Treatment
Moroccanoil Treatment

This cult-favorite hair oil ($34) can be used on all types and textures to add moisture and intense shine. Plus, it can double as a perfume — fans swear by the addictive scent, which smells as if it features vanilla, citrus, and amber notes.

Moroccanoil
Treatment
$15
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Moroccanoil Hair & Scalp Treatments
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream

Sufferers of chronically dry skin will find a savior in this Dr. Jart+ cream ($48). It contains ceramides, which restore moisture and trap it into your complexion, keeping your skin feeling soft and supple.

Dr. Jart+ cream
$48
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum
Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum

This simple Chanel scent ($94) was designed for a more youthful clientele, but that doesn't mean it's an immature fragrance. The sophisticated perfume blends notes of vanilla, pineapple, jasmine, and musk for an irresistibly fresh floral aroma that lasts all day long.

Chanel
CHANCE Eau de Parfum
$94
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Chanel Fragrances
Foreo Luna Mini 2
Foreo Luna Mini 2

This ultragentle silicone cleansing tool ($139) uses sonic vibrations to remove dirt, oil, and dead skin from your complexion. Reviewers declare it an incredible investment, saying that their skin has never been so soft and they can go without charging it for months.

Foreo
LUNA mini 2
$139
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Foreo Skincare Tools
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick

This creamy, highly pigmented lipstick ($26) doesn't just look and feel good — it's actually beneficial to your pout. The formula is loaded with nourishing oils like coconut, grapeseed, and avocado to add intense moisture to your lips.

Sephora Lipstick
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick
$26
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lipstick
Nails Inc. Nail Kale Superfood Base Coat
Nails Inc. Nail Kale Superfood Base Coat

The green tinge of this lacquer ($15) is a nod to the formula's powerhouse ingredient: kale. The extract of this calcium-packed veggie strengthens brittle nails, providing a durable foundation for a glossy manicure.

Nails Inc
NAILKALE - Superfood Base Coat
$15
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Nails Inc Nail Products
Tarte FRXXXTION Stick Exfoliating Cleanser
Tarte FRXXXTION Stick Exfoliating Cleanser

This scrubby stick from Tarte ($22) can be used as an exfoliating face cleanser or a mask, but no matter how you try it, you'll be left with skin that feels soft, fresh, and clean. Instead of using abrasive sugar or harmful microbeads, the formula is made with diatomaceous earth (fossilized algae), which sloughs away dead skin.

Tarte
FRXXXTION Stick Exfoliating Cleanser
$22
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Face Cleansers
Philosophy Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel
Philosophy Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel

The scent of Philosophy's Amazing Grace body wash ($25) is clean, floral, and delicate, making it a popular pick for many (even women who don't typically like perfume!). This nourishing iteration of the scent can be used as a shampoo and bubble bath as well as a shower gel, so you can incorporate the feminine aroma into all aspects of your routine.

philosophy
Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel
$25
from Sephora
Buy Now See more philosophy Bath & Shower Gel
BareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15
BareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

This oil-free powder foundation ($29) is celebrated for the luminous finish it gives skin without calling attention to wrinkles or pores. If your skin is sensitive to most liquid formulas, give this product a try — it'll protect your complexion from the sun and hide breakouts.

bareMinerals
Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15
$28
from Sephora
Buy Now See more bareMinerals Powder Foundation
Klorane Oil Control Dry Shampoo With Nettle
Klorane Oil Control Dry Shampoo With Nettle

If you can't skip a day of shampooing without looking like you haven't bathed in weeks, grab a canister of this powerful dry shampoo ($20). The powder formula contains nettle to seriously soak up oil. Reviewers of this product swear it makes them look like they just got a blowout.

Klorane
Dry Shampoo with Nettle Oil Control
$10
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo
Smith's Rosebud Salve
Smith's Rosebud Salve

You'll find this affordable lip balm ($6) everywhere from your co-worker's purse to a Fashion Week makeup artist's kit. And yes, it is that good: the thick (but not heavy) formula quenches parched puckers, but can also be used to soothe ragged cuticles and relieve minor burns, too.

Rosebud Perfume Co.
Rosebud Salve
$6
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Rosebud Perfume Co. Lip Treatments
Urban Decay Naked Palette
Urban Decay Naked Palette

With its blend of cool and warm hues, matte and shimmer finishes, and double-sided eye shadow brush, we weren't surprised to see that Urban Decay's original Naked palette ($54) is one of Sephora's bestsellers. Gals with fair skin can also use the Naked and Buck hues as contouring powders!

Urban Decay
Naked Palette
$54
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Makeup Sets
