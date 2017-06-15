6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Nails Best Reviewed Beauty Products at Sephora 15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Sephora 5-Star Ratings June 15, 2017 by Emily Orofino 6.9K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Beauty junkies are some of the most discerning consumers out there. They will try anything and everything in the name of thicker hair, clearer skin, or longer-lasting makeup . . . and they're not afraid to give bad ratings if a product doesn't live up to their expectations. But when something is fantastic — aka "holy grail" status — you will definitely hear about it, whether its from your beauty-loving BFF, here on POPSUGAR, or in the reviews section of your favorite retailer. We combed through Sephora's very best formulas to find 15 products that have earned the incredible honor of a five-star rating. Beautyblender Pro
This sponge ($20) differs from the original hot pink one in only one way: the color. It was designed specially for professional makeup artists, who wanted a tool that wouldn't show foundation stains. It blends your makeup into your skin just as well — though some reviewers swear it works even better — as the classic Beautyblender you've come to know and love.

Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Book The Art of Sculpting + Defining Volume II
Though there are many popular contouring palettes on Sephora's site, this one from Kevyn Aucoin ($65) is the most beloved. It includes four eye shadows as well as two highlighter and two sculpting shades, making it a travel essential.

Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm
It makes sense that the makeup-loving shoppers of Sephora swear by this Clinique cleanser ($29) — it takes off waterproof mascara, eyelash glue, and other durable formulas with ease. Take enough of the balm to cover a fingertip and mix it with water to transform it into a milky face wash. Because you only need to use a little bit each time you cleanse, the jar will last for months.

Moroccanoil Treatment
This cult-favorite hair oil ($34) can be used on all types and textures to add moisture and intense shine. Plus, it can double as a perfume — fans swear by the addictive scent, which smells as if it features vanilla, citrus, and amber notes.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream
Sufferers of chronically dry skin will find a savior in this Dr. Jart+ cream ($48). It contains ceramides, which restore moisture and trap it into your complexion, keeping your skin feeling soft and supple.

Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum
This simple Chanel scent ($94) was designed for a more youthful clientele, but that doesn't mean it's an immature fragrance. The sophisticated perfume blends notes of vanilla, pineapple, jasmine, and musk for an irresistibly fresh floral aroma that lasts all day long. Foreo Luna Mini 2
This ultragentle silicone cleansing tool ($139) uses sonic vibrations to remove dirt, oil, and dead skin from your complexion. Reviewers declare it an incredible investment, saying that their skin has never been so soft and they can go without charging it for months.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick
This creamy, highly pigmented lipstick ($26) doesn't just look and feel good — it's actually beneficial to your pout. The formula is loaded with nourishing oils like coconut, grapeseed, and avocado to add intense moisture to your lips.

Nails Inc. Nail Kale Superfood Base Coat
The green tinge of this lacquer ($15) is a nod to the formula's powerhouse ingredient: kale. The extract of this calcium-packed veggie strengthens brittle nails, providing a durable foundation for a glossy manicure.

Tarte FRXXXTION Stick Exfoliating Cleanser
This scrubby stick from Tarte ($22) can be used as an exfoliating face cleanser or a mask, but no matter how you try it, you'll be left with skin that feels soft, fresh, and clean. Instead of using abrasive sugar or harmful microbeads, the formula is made with diatomaceous earth (fossilized algae), which sloughs away dead skin.

Philosophy Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel
The scent of Philosophy's Amazing Grace body wash ($25) is clean, floral, and delicate, making it a popular pick for many (even women who don't typically like perfume!). This nourishing iteration of the scent can be used as a shampoo and bubble bath as well as a shower gel, so you can incorporate the feminine aroma into all aspects of your routine.

BareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15
This oil-free powder foundation ($29) is celebrated for the luminous finish it gives skin without calling attention to wrinkles or pores. If your skin is sensitive to most liquid formulas, give this product a try — it'll protect your complexion from the sun and hide breakouts.

Klorane Oil Control Dry Shampoo With Nettle
If you can't skip a day of shampooing without looking like you haven't bathed in weeks, grab a canister of this powerful dry shampoo ($20). The powder formula contains nettle to seriously soak up oil. Reviewers of this product swear it makes them look like they just got a blowout.

Smith's Rosebud Salve
You'll find this affordable lip balm ($6) everywhere from your co-worker's purse to a Fashion Week makeup artist's kit. And yes, it is that good: the thick (but not heavy) formula quenches parched puckers, but can also be used to soothe ragged cuticles and relieve minor burns, too.

Urban Decay Naked Palette
With its blend of cool and warm hues, matte and shimmer finishes, and double-sided eye shadow brush, we weren't surprised to see that Urban Decay's original Naked palette ($54) is one of Sephora's bestsellers. Gals with fair skin can also use the Naked and Buck hues as contouring powders! 