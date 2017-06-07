 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Summer Braids For Black Girls
Beauty News
Prepare to Lust After Urban Decay's New Naked Heat Palette — Swatches Included!
Beauty News
Another Too Faced Product Was Revealed This Week — and It Gives You Flawless Skin
Beauty News
Nope, This Isn't Your '90s Notebook, It's the New Lisa Frank Eye Shadows!
Ever since I was a little girl, Summer was the time my mother would braid my hair. The styles took hours to create, and, of course, I never quite cooperated (which earned me several hand slaps with the comb). However the intricate cornrows would keep my hair untangled through weeks of swimming and day camp. But Summer braids aren't just reserved for little girls. Many of my friends are still making appointments to get plaits before a big vacation or to take a break from using hot tools for a few months with a protective style. Even Beyoncé and Solange Knowles rock twists when the weather gets warm! From Poetic Justice box braids to Zendaya's famous faux dreadlocks, I've broken down the best braids with extensions for Afro hair this season.

Real GirlsBeauty DiversityNatural HairSummer BeautyBraidsHair
Emma Watson
Emma Watson's Magical Braid Features a Secret Beauty and the Beast Symbol
by Emily Orofino
DIY Latina Beauty Remedies
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
by Arianna Davis
Orly x MuslimGirl Halal-Certified Nail Polish
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Sunset Eye Shadow Ideas
Beauty Trends
Sunset Eye Shadow Is Trending on Instagram— Just in Time For Summer
by Victoria Messina
Dubai Bloggers Sonia and Fyza Ali
Kylie Jenner
by Perri Konecky
