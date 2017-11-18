How to Get Victoria's Secret Bombshell Waves IRL

There's nothing more intimidating than being on a flight with 40 of the most gorgeous women on the planet — the Victoria's Secret Angels. Such was the case when I flew overseas with the stunning crew for the brand's annual fashion show. Obviously we can't genetically morph into these glamorous models (some of us were born shrimpy!), but what we can do is take note from their beauty books, specifically when it comes to hair.

While I was abroad, I met with GHD hair pro Lorna Moore, who was part of the official runway glam squad. She showed me how real girls can get model-inspired bombshell waves. "It's sexy, soft, touchable hair," she explained of the classic Victoria's Secret look. "It seems like you can run your hands through it, and you're not going to get stuck, 'cause there's nothing sexy about a head of hair full of hair spray. It's effortless hair. And that's what encompasses sexy hair."

To get you prepped for your hot Valentine's Day date, keep reading to discover our bombshell waves hair DIY. Then, learn two genius tricks to preserve your style.