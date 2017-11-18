 Skip Nav
How to Get Victoria's Secret Bombshell Waves IRL

There's nothing more intimidating than being on a flight with 40 of the most gorgeous women on the planet — the Victoria's Secret Angels. Such was the case when I flew overseas with the stunning crew for the brand's annual fashion show. Obviously we can't genetically morph into these glamorous models (some of us were born shrimpy!), but what we can do is take note from their beauty books, specifically when it comes to hair.

While I was abroad, I met with GHD hair pro Lorna Moore, who was part of the official runway glam squad. She showed me how real girls can get model-inspired bombshell waves. "It's sexy, soft, touchable hair," she explained of the classic Victoria's Secret look. "It seems like you can run your hands through it, and you're not going to get stuck, 'cause there's nothing sexy about a head of hair full of hair spray. It's effortless hair. And that's what encompasses sexy hair."

To get you prepped for your hot Valentine's Day date, keep reading to discover our bombshell waves hair DIY. Then, learn two genius tricks to preserve your style.

GHD Root Lift Spray
$22
from beautycow.com
Buy Now
GHD Curl Hold Spray
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
GHD Curve Soft Curl Iron
$245
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Step 1: Rough-dry freshly washed hair
Step 2: Add a volumizing product
Step 3: Prep with heat-protecting spray
Step 4: Create curls
Step 5: Keep curling
Step 6: Contour your face with your hair
Step 7: Tease the top
Step 8: Smooth out the top
Step 9: Curl the top
Step 10: Create a few pin curls
Step 11: Gently shape side bangs
Step 12: Prep your comb
Step 12: Comb your curls
Step 13: Rake it
Step 14: Hair-spray hack
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
