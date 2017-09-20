 Skip Nav
Spring Beauty
14 New Products We Predict Will Be Your Favorites Next Spring
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Got a "F*cked Up" Flower Tattoo
Beauty Tips
How to Get Foundation Out of Clothes

How to Make Your Blowout Last Long

2 Genius Beauty Hacks That Will Preserve Your Blowout

It's no secret that I get professional blowouts every chance I get (see: Instagram). In addition to loving the sleek look and bouncy feeling of hairstylist-created waves, I am obsessed with the fact that I don't have to wash my hair for two days (three if I'm lucky). This saves so much time in the morning — you ladies know what I'm talking about. Waking up, pulling my locks out of a topknot, and watching them snap back into place is a seriously joyous morning occasion. And I will do just about anything to preserve my style for as long as possible.

I thought I knew all of the tricks to saving my "done" strands — sleep on a silk pillow case, just wash the front pieces, rely on dry shampoo, etc. — but then I met lead Ghd hairstylist Lorna Moore in London last December at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and she told me some new tips that blew my mind.

First, she alerted me that my face lotion might be spoiling my blowout. Her theory: leave about an inch of skin between your hairline and the rest of your face bare. "Moisturizer travels," she explained. "So if you take it right up to your hairline, [the product] will travel into your hair. Whereas if you give yourself a little border around your hairline, it will travel, but it will go up to it rather than into it." Brilliant. Finally an easy trick to control greasy roots.

Second, I learned I was missing some key spots when I apply dry shampoo. Usually, I mist it in my roots, massage it in, and brush it through. Moore made me aware that we also need to spray it around the ears and the nape of the neck. "Those areas can get greasier from oily skin so that helps the style last longer," she said. Plus, if you work out, those are the first places to get sweaty. Hope this helps you have your cake blowout and eat it take your yoga class, too!

Image Source: ShopStyle Photography
Join the conversation
Beauty TipsBeauty How ToHair
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
by Megan McIntyre
Hair and Makeup Spring 2018 | New York Fashion Week
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Spider-Man Pixel Hair Art
Beauty News
The Stylist Behind This Viral Spider-Man Hair Is Our Own Personal Superhero
by Kelsey Garcia
Makeup Ingredients to Avoid When Pregnant
Beauty Tips
by Annie Gabillet
How to Clean Makeup Brushes
DIY Beauty
How to Clean Your Makeup Brushes With Household Ingredients
by Melissa Liebling-Goldberg
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds