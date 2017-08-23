 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Beauty Products Review
I'm One of Those Girls Who Plucked Off All My Eyebrows — Here's How I Got Them Back
Makeup
They're Here! 13 Editor-Approved Liquid Lipsticks You Need For Fall

Cat Ear Selfie Lighting from Flawless Lighting

Hold the Phone! A Ring Light With Cat Ears Exists

By now, we all know the importance good lighting plays in capturing a fierce selfie. You may have even pulled a Kim Kardashian and invested in a flashbulb iPhone appliqué. One brand (fittingly) named Flawless Lighting produces products that are meant to perfectly illuminate your face, and we found one in particular that just might turn us all into cat people. That's because the Cat Ear Selfie Light ($45) is the cutest dang accessory we've seen all day.

Available in soft pink, baby blue, and jet black, this rechargeable attachment has three levels of brightness. It can be placed on both Apple and Android products, along with laptops and tablets, because you never know when and where your photo-shoot inspiration might strike.

We like to think of it as a portable, affordable, mini-Diva Ring Light Nova that's fit for a feline. True cat ladies can use it to make their their Hello Kitty Body Glitter shine even brighter. However you selfie, this whimsical Cat Ear Light is sure to make you smile right before your phone's shutter clicks.

A post shared by Flawless lighting & Beauty (@selfielighting) on

Join the conversation
SelfiesBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingMirrorsBeauty Products
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
You'll Never Guess How These Fake Eyelashes Stay On
by Eleanor Sheehan
NYX 2017 Face Awards Winner Video
Beauty News
by Kirbie Johnson
Daenerys Targaryen Hair Theory Game of Thrones Season 7
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
Target Round Mirror
Affordable Decor
We Found the Perfect Round Brass Mirror — For Crazy-Cheap!
by Angela Elias
Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Eyeliner Review
Beauty News
by Julia Hornaicek
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds