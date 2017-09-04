 Skip Nav
Caviar Lips Are the Crazy-Cool New Trend Going Viral on Instagram

There's no shortage of creative lip art on Instagram, but the latest trend we're spotting takes unexpected inspiration from a fancy delicacy: caviar.

Consider caviar lips to be an evolution of the glitter lips trend we all loved last year. It also features a textured finish, but the look is made using caviar-like 3D embellishments such as tiny beads, pearls, or sequins (not actual caviar, thank goodness). We most recently spotted it on makeup artist Vlada Haggerty's page, but other makeup artists have been experimenting with similar 3D embellishments on lips since earlier this year. As for how the little "caviar" pieces stick on, makeup artist Greta Agazzi shared that she's used both MAC Lipglass and NYX Glitter Primer as bases.

Is the lip trend practical to wear to work? Nope. Will you be able to eat a burger with tiny "caviar" beads on? Maybe not. But is this makeup a mesmerizing work of art? Absolutely. Get more caviar lips inspiration ahead.

