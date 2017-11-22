60+ Trendy Bangs For All Face Shapes and Hair Textures

Bangs are having a serious moment in Hollywood. It seems like celebrities across the board cannot get enough of their fringe benefits, whether they're swept off to the side, feathered across the forehead, or just-rolled-out-of-bed mussy. If you're considering taking the big chop and just need a little push (or you just can't get enough of Alexa Chung's choppy bangs), click through to see some of the best celebrity bangs of the moment.