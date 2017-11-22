 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
60+ Trendy Bangs For All Face Shapes and Hair Textures

Bangs are having a serious moment in Hollywood. It seems like celebrities across the board cannot get enough of their fringe benefits, whether they're swept off to the side, feathered across the forehead, or just-rolled-out-of-bed mussy. If you're considering taking the big chop and just need a little push (or you just can't get enough of Alexa Chung's choppy bangs), click through to see some of the best celebrity bangs of the moment.

Anna Faris
Naomi Watts
Olivia Wilde
Suki Waterhouse
Elsa Pataky
Amanda Peet
Kelly Osbourne
Christina Ricci
Hayden Panettiere
Mia Wasikowska
Emma Watson
Lucy Hale
Carrie Underwood
Isla Fisher
Emmy Rossum
Jessica Stam
Elisabeth Moss
Kristen Bell
Alice Eve
Nicole Richie
Christina Hendricks
Sienna Miller
Rebel Wilson
Alexis Bledel
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Aniston
Sarah Hyland
Katharine McPhee
Rashida Jones
Sophia Bush
Paula Patton
36
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Celebrity HairBangsHair
Shop Story
Read Story
Neiman Marcus
Serge Normant Meta Form Sculpting Pomade
from Neiman Marcus
$25
Shop More
Neiman Marcus Bath & Body SHOP MORE
Tom Ford
Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, 100 mL
from Neiman Marcus
$100
Oribe
Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Hair Spray, 5.5 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$36
Oribe
Rough Luxury Molding Paste, 1.7 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$39
Oribe
Curl Shaping Mousse, 5.7 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$39
Oribe
Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse, 5.7 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$39
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds