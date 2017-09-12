 Skip Nav
Oh, Hello, ColourPop Is Launching 16 Eye Shadow Shades on Friday

Less than a week after the release of the I Think I Love You Palette, ColourPop will drop 16 eye shadow singles for your makeup-applying pleasure. While the last launch focused on gorgeously autumnal hues of copper and bronze to perfectly match your Fall chai latte or brown knee-high boots, the newest shadows are eye-catching, dual-chrome metallics.

The brand has been pretty secretive about this new launch, but we caught a sneak peek of the singles via ColourPop's Instagram story. Swatches show 16 seasonal shades that would be right at home at a PSL-themed party. We're especially crushing hard over Fortune Cookie, a twinkling gold, which would complete any badass Wonder Woman Halloween costume. Meanwhile, Two Birds is a vibrant red that pretty much matches the Cat and the Hat's striped headpiece.

Read on to see swatches of this upcoming line. Remember, it will be available on Friday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. ET on ColourPop.com, so set those alarms and make us proud!

