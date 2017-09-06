Swoon! ColourPop Is Launching a New Palette Made For Fall Beauty

 Skip Nav
We've long established that Fall is the best season for beauty girls. As we eagerly transition our makeup bags to welcome vampy lip colors and thicker foundations, ColourPop swoops in with a new launch ideal for your autumnal mood.

Introducing the I Think I Love You palette (the name says it all). The palette, out tomorrow, includes 12 colors all in Fall-ready shades of copper, bronze, gold, and frosty pearls. There's no listed price just yet, but similar-sized palettes from the brand go for an affordable $16. ColourPop revealed the new addition on Instagram and Twitter, and fans have been collectively freaking out.

Who can blame them? The gorgeous shade combo is all you need to achieve those jewel-toned eye looks for Halloween, Thanksgiving, heck, allll the way to New Year's. It launches Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Set your alarms, folks.

