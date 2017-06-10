6/10/17 6/10/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Tips Curly Hair Styling Tips 12 Curly Hair Hacks That Will Completely Change Your Life June 10, 2017 by Jessica Cruel 4.9K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Having curly hair brings me such joy. The springy ringlets are indicative of my large personality, but I didn't always know how to care for my coils. About eight years ago, I was clueless about all the unwritten rules (like no more shampoo, brushes, or towels.) And the commandments vary by hair type, too. A woman with waves can't live by the same hacks that I rely on day to day for my Afro-texture hair. That's why we've called in the curly hair experts from Devachan Salon in NYC to create a beginner's bible to curls. Stylist Eladia Lebron gave three curly editors a makeover, while divulging her best tips for every hair type. This comprehensive guide explains everything from applying conditioner to pineappling (which is an overnight curly girl trick). Get ready to achieve the best hair of your life — no hot tools required. Shop Brands DevaCurl Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Waves 101 Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone The Right Way to Apply Conditioner Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone We know it's tempting to rake conditioner through your freshly shampooed strands, but the right way to apply moisturizer to your curls is a press and smooth strategy. Squeeze the conditioner from midshaft to ends. Then, run your fingers through to detangle. "The cuticle for curly hair isn't a smooth cuticle, so you have to smooth it in yourself," explained Eladia. Once the product is distributed, rinse with cool water to close the hair cuticle completely and lock in the moisture. The Twirl Technique Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone It can be hard for waves to take shape, but it's all in the twirl. When your strands are dripping wet (even before you blot dry), coax hair into waves by twisting strands away from the face. Add a product like Devacurl Light Defining Gel ($20) to cut down on frizz and help with definition. Devacurl Light Defining Gel $20 from sephora.com Buy Now How to Scrunch For Curl Definition Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone We hate to break it to you, but you've been scrunching your waves all wrong. This technique helps each curl separate into gorgeous ringlets. Here's the right way: cup the ends and push curls upward. Squeeze just around the ears, release, then slowly move hands away. Go section by section so that every area gets scrunched equally. The Difference Between Microfiber and Terry Cloth Towels Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Rubbing your head with a terry towel is the quickest way to ruin any natural curl definition. A microfiber towel ($12) is a better solution, but don't put it in the dryer. "The ridges open up more and create frizz when you put it in the dryer," explained Eladia. Since the fibers are smooth, a t-shirt is an even better alternative to blot your mane dry. microfiber towel $12 from ulta.com Buy Now The Secret to Diffusing Waves Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone That bowl-like contraption that comes with your blowdryer is a diffuser, and it's one way to dry your curly hair fast. First, spritz wet strands with a flexible hairspray ($25), that way all the frizz that is lurking will stay put. When you use a diffuser like the Devadryer and Devafuser ($160), cup your curls between the attachment and your hand so you can feel when your hair gets too hot. Once your hair is completely dry, hit strands with a cool blast to add even more shine. DevaCurl 'Flexible Hold' Hair Spray $24 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more DevaCurl Clothes and Shoes DevaCurl DevaDryer & DevaFuser $159 from Sephora Buy Now See more DevaCurl Blow Dryers & Irons How to Create Volume With a Chopstick Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone While girls with extra coily hair have the Afro pick, wavy and curly textures can use a chopstick to tease strands. Just push hair from midshaft to roots to get more volume (never tease the ends where your want to preserve the curl pattern). You can also use this unusual tool to separate ringlets with without frizzing the hair up. Why You Should Sleep With a Topknot Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Waves tend to get crushed after eight hours rolling around in the sheets. You can save your amazing waves by wearing a ballerina bun to bed. Don't run your fingers through the hair. Just grip strands, twist, and pin up with bobby pins. In the morning, you can refresh the ends with water and a shine serum. Curls 101 Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone How to Get Big Hair Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Getting amazing volume starts when hair is dripping wet. Apply metal clips ($14) at the roots before drying hair to get lifted roots. The clip needs to be on scalp to not make an indentation on the curl," explained Eladia. "Lift the hair off scalp with fingers and follow the scalp in and release." When the hair is 75 percent dry, take out the clips in the same direction you put them in — very slowly. DevaCurl DevaClips $14 from Sephora Buy Now See more DevaCurl Hair Accessories Why Pineappling Is Popular Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Eladia believes that every curly girl should own a satin pillowcase because cotton absorbs all the natural oils and moisture from your hair as you sleep. To avoid, after wetting your ringlets every day, pineapple your strands every night. You can use a loose hair tie to pull hair up to the top of the head. Try to get the hair as close to the hairline as possible. In the morning, just take down and shake. How to Moisturize Dry Ends Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Curly hair has the tendency to get superdry at the ends. That's because it's nearly impossible for the natural oils at the scalp to make it all the way down the hair shaft, especially when you're not combing and brushing your curls. First, spritz the ends with warm water to open up the cuticle. Then, massage in coconut oil or olive oil. Coils 101 Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone DIY a Stocking Cap to Stretch Curls Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone Got an old pair of ripped tights? Then you have everything you need to stretch your curls out overnight. Cut off the legs and use the control top as a DIY bonnet. Place the pantyhose over your neck then pull up over ears and hair. You'll look a little like Marge Simpson, but this style will help you get more volume on day two. How to Pineapple on Short Hair Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Benjamin Stone If your short hair won't stretch into one pineapple ponytail, split the strands into four sections. Loosely layer two rubber elastics (yes, this is one time it's OK to use these particular hair ties) around the hair only once, and place them closer to the ends. "If you put it too tight, you'll have an indent of the rubberband on the hair," said Eladia. "Leave it sort of loose so there is less damage."