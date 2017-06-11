Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Your Hair Type

 Skip Nav
What's your hair type? It's a question that can determine a lot about your daily styling routine. Does your mane fall flat with just the hint of humidity? Are you spending hours twisting your kinks into curls? We've arranged this comprehensive guide from superstraight, fine strands to coarse, kinky locks. Plus we've added celebrity examples to each of the 12 categories so you can be totally sure. To discover your natural texture, wash your hair and examine your strands in the mirror without any styling products. Still can't decide which category you fall in? Your head could have a mix of two or three! Ahead, you'll find product recommendations and styling tips for your specific styling needs. It's like the every girl's guide to getting her best hair day. Ever.


Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute
Type 1: Straight Hair
Type 1: Straight Hair
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

Greasy, oily, limp, lifeless, frizzy, boring — all adjectives we hear to describe straight hair. But there is beauty in straight hair, too! If you wash your hair every day and have an addiction to dry shampoo, it's likely you fall into the straight-strand group.

Hair Type 1A
Hair Type 1A
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

Baby-fine, straight hair is the epitome of the 1A category. These strands don't hold a curl well and can be difficult to style. Common complaints include oiliness and a limp look. Keep dry shampoo on hand for an afternoon reboot, and avoid thick conditioners that can weigh hair down, giving strands a greasy look.

Celebrity examples: Dakota Fanning, Gwyneth Paltrow

Product recommendations: Klorane Dry Shampoo ($20), Kérastase Carré Lissant Smoothing Sheets ($29)

Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 150ml - Colorless
$20
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo
Kérastase Carré Lissant Smoothing Sheets
$29
from kerastase-usa.com
Buy Now
Hair Type 1B
Hair Type 1B
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

Straight hair isn't a one-size-fits-all affair. Type 1B locks tend to have fuller strands with a slight bend at the ends, but no real curl. To give this type volume and texture, use dry texturizing spray at the roots before styling with a flatiron.

Celebrity examples: Lucy Liu, Kendall Jenner, Freida Pinto

Product recommendations: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($42), Herbal Essences Naked Volume Shampoo ($8)

Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray, 300ml - Colorless
$46
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Oribe Clothes and Shoes
Herbal Essences Naked Volume Shampoo
$8
from drugstore.com
Buy Now
Hair Type 1C
Hair Type 1C
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

The 1C category is primarily straight with a few waves hiding in the underbrush. It's superthick and particularly prone to frizz. This hair type can hold curls very well. However, to keep from looking like a fuzz ball after stepping outside, use a smoothing serum and the cool-shot setting on your blow dryer.

Celebrity examples: Rachel Bilson, Sienna Miller

Product recommendations: Kiehl's Silk Groom Serum ($18), Babyliss Nano Titanium Flatiron ($119)

Kiehl's
Silk Groom Serum
$18
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Hair & Scalp Treatments
Babyliss
Nano Titanium 1" Iron Hair Straightener
$91
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Babyliss Blow Dryers & Irons
Type 2: Wavy Hair
Type 2: Wavy Hair
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

Most people consider the girls with natural waves to be the lucky ones. They have the perfect happy medium between curls and straight hair. But it can be tough to get waves to behave. Without the right combination of products, the winding strands can fall flat.

Hair Type 2A
Hair Type 2A
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

The 2A hair type can be classified as classic bed head. There's the occasional bend in each strand. Most girls with this hair type straighten their strands to get a sleek style. But if you want to rock your natural texture, air-dry it and use a curling iron to bend any limp pieces.

Celebrity examples: Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson

Product recommendations: T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Barrel Styling Wand ($230), Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray ($27)

T3 Tourmaline
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand
$270
from Folica.com
Buy Now See more T3 Tourmaline Styling Products
Bumble and Bumble
Surf Spray 4.25fl.oz
$27
from SpaceNK
Buy Now See more Bumble and Bumble Styling Products
Hair Type 2B
Hair Type 2B
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

Wannabe surfer girls get these relaxed waves using salt spray, but some girls are born with the textured look. These waves look best when finger-styled with mousse and a diffuser. The secret is to keep your hands off as much as possible. The less you touch the hair, the more waves you'll have in the end. Avoid the crunch by finishing your dry style with a few drops of hair oil.

Celebrity examples: Kate Middleton, Joss Stone

Product recommendations: John Frieda Frizz-Ease Take Charge Curl-Boosting Mousse ($6), Moroccanoil Treatment Light ($15)

John Frieda
Frizz-Ease Take Charge Curl-Boosting Mousse
$6.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more John Frieda Clothes and Shoes
Moroccanoil
Women's Treatment Light
$15
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Moroccanoil Hair & Scalp Treatments
Hair Type 2C
Hair Type 2C
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

Call to mind that perfect wave that you can achieve with a waving iron like the Sarah Potempa Beachwaver curling iron. Picture thicker waves with sporadic curls throughout the head. Just like curlier hair types, these waves benefit from moisture and finger-styling. Schedule your deep-conditioning treatment at least once a week, and embrace all that is big, bouncy hair!

Celebrity examples: Shakira, Lorde

Product recommendations: Neutrogena Triple Moisture Mask ($7), Ouidad Moisture Lock Define & Shine Curly Styling Gel Cream ($24)

Neutrogena
Triple Moisture Professional Deep Recovery Hair Mask
$8.49
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Neutrogena Intensive Conditioner
Ouidad
VitalCurl Define & Shine Styling Gel-Cream
$26
from Folica.com
Buy Now See more Ouidad Clothes and Shoes
Type 3: Curly Hair
Type 3: Curly Hair
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

Over the past decade, it has been the resurgence of the curly girl. Numerous big brands have been coming out with products geared toward ringlets and spirals. If you fall into the type-three group, we've got five words for you: put the blow dryer down.

Hair Type 3A
Hair Type 3A
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

This curl type is largest in diameter and can also have a mix of wavy pieces. To get the maximum curl definition, use the scrunch method to style. Apply product to wet hair. Then, use a t-shirt or microfiber towel to squeeze curls while pushing strands up toward the scalp. This texture is easy to straighten, but it's also susceptible to heat damage.

Celebrity examples: Taylor Swift, AnnaLynne McCord

Product recommendations: DevaCurl Microfiber Towel ($12), Hair Rules Curly Whip Styling ($32)

DevaCurl
DevaTowel
$12
from Sephora
Buy Now See more DevaCurl Hair Accessories
Amazon.com Styling Products
Hair Rules Curly Whip Styling, 16 oz
$32
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Amazon.com Styling Products
Hair Type 3B
Hair Type 3B
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

Type 3B curls are stretched-out spirals that cascade down toward the shoulders instead of growing out away from the roots. Light gels mixed with leave-in conditioners can create smooth curls that bounce without the sticky residue. It's best to add stylers to this type while soaking wet, then let it air-dry.

Celebrity examples: Halle Berry, Jurnee Smollett

Product recommendations: Miss Jessie's Jelly Soft Curls Gel ($14), Briogeo Curl Charisma Leave-in Defining Creme ($18)

Walgreens Clothes and Shoes
Miss Jessie's Jelly Soft Curls Gel
$14.49
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Clothes and Shoes
Sephora Hair Care
Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave–In Defining Crème
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Hair Care
Hair Type 3C
Hair Type 3C
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

The curls of the 3C category are the thickest and most prone to frizz. The clearly defined corkscrew coils can range in size from a pencil to a small marker. To avoid crunchy curls, consider washing strands with a cleansing conditioner. This will cut down on flyaways and maintain shine.

Celebrity examples: Kelis, Thandie Newton

Product recommendations: Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner ($18), Cantu Coconut Curling Cream ($6)

Carol's Daughter
Hair Milk Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner, 8.5 oz
$18
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Carol's Daughter Skin Care
Sally Beauty Hair Care
Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
$6.19
from Sally Beauty
Buy Now See more Sally Beauty Hair Care
Type 4: Coily Hair
Type 4: Coily Hair
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

Type-four hair is the kinkiest, coarsest, and driest of all the hair types. Because of the many twists and turns of this texture type, it is very hard to get moisture to the scalp and maintain shine. The hair also tends to shrink down, making it very hard to determine the actual length of the locks. But despite all the #naturalhairproblems, there's nothing more showstopping than an oversize Afro.

Hair Type 4A
Hair Type 4A
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

The 4A texture is denoted by a head full of miniature curls. The diameter of each small ringlet can range from that of a pen coil to a pencil. However, the hair can shrink down to less than half its length when dry. The wash-and-go method works well on this hair type. However, keeping a blow dryer with a diffuser on hand will help stretch curls to their maximum capacity.

Celebrity examples: Syesha Mercado, Tracie Thoms

Product recommendations: DevaCurl Dryer and Devafuser ($160), Kinky-Curly Curling Custard ($15)

DevaCurl Dryer and Devafuser
$160
from devacurl.com
Buy Now
Walgreens Hair Care
Kinky-Curly Curling Custard
$18
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Hair Care
Hair Type 4B
Hair Type 4B
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

When wet, the Z-shaped kinks and S-shaped coils of 4B hair can be spotted. However, without the proper product regimen, frizz can quickly overcome any natural curl definition. Turn to light gels and styling butters to twist hair damp. Then, release the style for a more defined look.

Celebrity examples: Solange Knowles, Janelle Monáe

Product recommendations: Andre Walker Beautiful Kinks Styling Crème Gelee ($22), Ulta SheaMoisture SuperFruit Serum ($11)

Sephora Clothes and Shoes
Andre Walker Hair Beautiful Kinks Styling Crème Gelee
$22
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Clothes and Shoes
Shea Moisture
SheaMoisture SuperFruit Serum
$8
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Shea Moisture Hair & Scalp Treatments
Hair Type 4C
Hair Type 4C
Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute

When you think of 4C hair, flash back to the picked-out Afros that Pam Grier and Angela Davis rocked in the 1970s. There is no distinct curl pattern in this type, which makes it extrahard to detangle. This dense texture makes it very difficult to get any definition.

Celebrity examples: Esperanza Spalding, Macy Gray

Product recommendations: Oyin Handmade Juices and Berries Leave-in Hair Tonic ($20), Curl Junkie Curl Rehab Moisturizing Hair Treatment ($25)

Amazon.com Bath & Body
Oyin Handmade Juices and Berries Herbal Leave-In Hair Tonic, 8.4 Ounce
$20
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Amazon.com Bath & Body
Amazon.com Clothes and Shoes
Curl Junkie Curl Rehab Moisturizing Hair Treatment, Gardenia-Coconut Scent, 8 oz.
$26
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Amazon.com Clothes and Shoes
