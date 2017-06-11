6/11/17 6/11/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Tips What Is My Natural Hair Type Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Your Hair Type June 11, 2017 by Jessica Cruel 10K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. What's your hair type? It's a question that can determine a lot about your daily styling routine. Does your mane fall flat with just the hint of humidity? Are you spending hours twisting your kinks into curls? We've arranged this comprehensive guide from superstraight, fine strands to coarse, kinky locks. Plus we've added celebrity examples to each of the 12 categories so you can be totally sure. To discover your natural texture, wash your hair and examine your strands in the mirror without any styling products. Still can't decide which category you fall in? Your head could have a mix of two or three! Ahead, you'll find product recommendations and styling tips for your specific styling needs. It's like the every girl's guide to getting her best hair day. Ever. Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Type 1: Straight Hair Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Greasy, oily, limp, lifeless, frizzy, boring — all adjectives we hear to describe straight hair. But there is beauty in straight hair, too! If you wash your hair every day and have an addiction to dry shampoo, it's likely you fall into the straight-strand group. Hair Type 1A Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Baby-fine, straight hair is the epitome of the 1A category. These strands don't hold a curl well and can be difficult to style. Common complaints include oiliness and a limp look. Keep dry shampoo on hand for an afternoon reboot, and avoid thick conditioners that can weigh hair down, giving strands a greasy look. Celebrity examples: Dakota Fanning, Gwyneth Paltrow Product recommendations: Klorane Dry Shampoo ($20), Kérastase Carré Lissant Smoothing Sheets ($29) Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 150ml - Colorless $20 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo Kérastase Carré Lissant Smoothing Sheets $29 from kerastase-usa.com Buy Now Hair Type 1B Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Straight hair isn't a one-size-fits-all affair. Type 1B locks tend to have fuller strands with a slight bend at the ends, but no real curl. To give this type volume and texture, use dry texturizing spray at the roots before styling with a flatiron. Celebrity examples: Lucy Liu, Kendall Jenner, Freida Pinto Product recommendations: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($42), Herbal Essences Naked Volume Shampoo ($8) Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, 300ml - Colorless $46 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Oribe Clothes and Shoes Herbal Essences Naked Volume Shampoo $8 from drugstore.com Buy Now Hair Type 1C Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute The 1C category is primarily straight with a few waves hiding in the underbrush. It's superthick and particularly prone to frizz. This hair type can hold curls very well. However, to keep from looking like a fuzz ball after stepping outside, use a smoothing serum and the cool-shot setting on your blow dryer. Celebrity examples: Rachel Bilson, Sienna Miller Product recommendations: Kiehl's Silk Groom Serum ($18), Babyliss Nano Titanium Flatiron ($119) Kiehl's Silk Groom Serum $18 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Kiehl's Hair & Scalp Treatments Babyliss Nano Titanium 1" Iron Hair Straightener $91 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Babyliss Blow Dryers & Irons Type 2: Wavy Hair Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Most people consider the girls with natural waves to be the lucky ones. They have the perfect happy medium between curls and straight hair. But it can be tough to get waves to behave. Without the right combination of products, the winding strands can fall flat. Hair Type 2A Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute The 2A hair type can be classified as classic bed head. There's the occasional bend in each strand. Most girls with this hair type straighten their strands to get a sleek style. But if you want to rock your natural texture, air-dry it and use a curling iron to bend any limp pieces. Celebrity examples: Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson Product recommendations: T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Barrel Styling Wand ($230), Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray ($27) T3 Tourmaline Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand $270 from Folica.com Buy Now See more T3 Tourmaline Styling Products Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray 4.25fl.oz $27 from SpaceNK Buy Now See more Bumble and Bumble Styling Products Hair Type 2B Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Wannabe surfer girls get these relaxed waves using salt spray, but some girls are born with the textured look. These waves look best when finger-styled with mousse and a diffuser. The secret is to keep your hands off as much as possible. The less you touch the hair, the more waves you'll have in the end. Avoid the crunch by finishing your dry style with a few drops of hair oil. Celebrity examples: Kate Middleton, Joss Stone Product recommendations: John Frieda Frizz-Ease Take Charge Curl-Boosting Mousse ($6), Moroccanoil Treatment Light ($15) John Frieda Frizz-Ease Take Charge Curl-Boosting Mousse $6.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more John Frieda Clothes and Shoes Moroccanoil Women's Treatment Light $15 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Moroccanoil Hair & Scalp Treatments Hair Type 2C Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Call to mind that perfect wave that you can achieve with a waving iron like the Sarah Potempa Beachwaver curling iron. Picture thicker waves with sporadic curls throughout the head. Just like curlier hair types, these waves benefit from moisture and finger-styling. Schedule your deep-conditioning treatment at least once a week, and embrace all that is big, bouncy hair! Celebrity examples: Shakira, Lorde Product recommendations: Neutrogena Triple Moisture Mask ($7), Ouidad Moisture Lock Define & Shine Curly Styling Gel Cream ($24) Neutrogena Triple Moisture Professional Deep Recovery Hair Mask $8.49 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Neutrogena Intensive Conditioner Ouidad VitalCurl Define & Shine Styling Gel-Cream $26 from Folica.com Buy Now See more Ouidad Clothes and Shoes Type 3: Curly Hair Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Over the past decade, it has been the resurgence of the curly girl. Numerous big brands have been coming out with products geared toward ringlets and spirals. If you fall into the type-three group, we've got five words for you: put the blow dryer down. Hair Type 3A Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute This curl type is largest in diameter and can also have a mix of wavy pieces. To get the maximum curl definition, use the scrunch method to style. Apply product to wet hair. Then, use a t-shirt or microfiber towel to squeeze curls while pushing strands up toward the scalp. This texture is easy to straighten, but it's also susceptible to heat damage. Celebrity examples: Taylor Swift, AnnaLynne McCord Product recommendations: DevaCurl Microfiber Towel ($12), Hair Rules Curly Whip Styling ($32) DevaCurl DevaTowel $12 from Sephora Buy Now See more DevaCurl Hair Accessories Amazon.com Styling Products Hair Rules Curly Whip Styling, 16 oz $32 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Amazon.com Styling Products Hair Type 3B Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Type 3B curls are stretched-out spirals that cascade down toward the shoulders instead of growing out away from the roots. Light gels mixed with leave-in conditioners can create smooth curls that bounce without the sticky residue. It's best to add stylers to this type while soaking wet, then let it air-dry. Celebrity examples: Halle Berry, Jurnee Smollett Product recommendations: Miss Jessie's Jelly Soft Curls Gel ($14), Briogeo Curl Charisma Leave-in Defining Creme ($18) Walgreens Clothes and Shoes Miss Jessie's Jelly Soft Curls Gel $14.49 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Walgreens Clothes and Shoes Sephora Hair Care Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave–In Defining Crème $20 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Hair Care Hair Type 3C Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute The curls of the 3C category are the thickest and most prone to frizz. The clearly defined corkscrew coils can range in size from a pencil to a small marker. To avoid crunchy curls, consider washing strands with a cleansing conditioner. This will cut down on flyaways and maintain shine. Celebrity examples: Kelis, Thandie Newton Product recommendations: Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner ($18), Cantu Coconut Curling Cream ($6) Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner, 8.5 oz $18 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more Carol's Daughter Skin Care Sally Beauty Hair Care Cantu Coconut Curling Cream $6.19 from Sally Beauty Buy Now See more Sally Beauty Hair Care Type 4: Coily Hair Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute Type-four hair is the kinkiest, coarsest, and driest of all the hair types. Because of the many twists and turns of this texture type, it is very hard to get moisture to the scalp and maintain shine. The hair also tends to shrink down, making it very hard to determine the actual length of the locks. But despite all the #naturalhairproblems, there's nothing more showstopping than an oversize Afro. Hair Type 4A Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute The 4A texture is denoted by a head full of miniature curls. The diameter of each small ringlet can range from that of a pen coil to a pencil. However, the hair can shrink down to less than half its length when dry. The wash-and-go method works well on this hair type. However, keeping a blow dryer with a diffuser on hand will help stretch curls to their maximum capacity. Celebrity examples: Syesha Mercado, Tracie Thoms Product recommendations: DevaCurl Dryer and Devafuser ($160), Kinky-Curly Curling Custard ($15) DevaCurl Dryer and Devafuser $160 from devacurl.com Buy Now Walgreens Hair Care Kinky-Curly Curling Custard $18 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Walgreens Hair Care Hair Type 4B Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute When wet, the Z-shaped kinks and S-shaped coils of 4B hair can be spotted. However, without the proper product regimen, frizz can quickly overcome any natural curl definition. Turn to light gels and styling butters to twist hair damp. Then, release the style for a more defined look. Celebrity examples: Solange Knowles, Janelle Monáe Product recommendations: Andre Walker Beautiful Kinks Styling Crème Gelee ($22), Ulta SheaMoisture SuperFruit Serum ($11) Sephora Clothes and Shoes Andre Walker Hair Beautiful Kinks Styling Crème Gelee $22 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Clothes and Shoes Shea Moisture SheaMoisture SuperFruit Serum $8 from Ulta Buy Now See more Shea Moisture Hair & Scalp Treatments Hair Type 4C Image Source: Sharee Miller of Coily and Cute When you think of 4C hair, flash back to the picked-out Afros that Pam Grier and Angela Davis rocked in the 1970s. There is no distinct curl pattern in this type, which makes it extrahard to detangle. This dense texture makes it very difficult to get any definition. Celebrity examples: Esperanza Spalding, Macy Gray Product recommendations: Oyin Handmade Juices and Berries Leave-in Hair Tonic ($20), Curl Junkie Curl Rehab Moisturizing Hair Treatment ($25)