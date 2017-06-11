Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Your Hair Type

What's your hair type? It's a question that can determine a lot about your daily styling routine. Does your mane fall flat with just the hint of humidity? Are you spending hours twisting your kinks into curls? We've arranged this comprehensive guide from superstraight, fine strands to coarse, kinky locks. Plus we've added celebrity examples to each of the 12 categories so you can be totally sure. To discover your natural texture, wash your hair and examine your strands in the mirror without any styling products. Still can't decide which category you fall in? Your head could have a mix of two or three! Ahead, you'll find product recommendations and styling tips for your specific styling needs. It's like the every girl's guide to getting her best hair day. Ever.



Love what you're reading? Head over to our Snapchat for more awesome, bite-sized content!