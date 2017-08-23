 Skip Nav
Is Daenerys Trying to Pay Tribute to Khal Drogo's Signature Hairstyle? Hear Us Out

Khal Drogo may have perished in the very first season of Game of Thrones, but his spirit lives on through the "moon of his life," Daenerys Targaryen. A recent theory is taking that one step further by analyzing the noticeably long locks of the Mother of Dragons. Is Daenerys channeling her deceased boo with her full mane? Let's discuss.

On Reddit, a Game of Thrones enthusiast resurrected a scene from the first season in which Daenerys is speaking with her brother, Viserys, before he sells her off to be Drogo's wife. As they watch Drogo from afar, Viserys says, "Do you see how long his hair is? When Dothraki are defeated in combat they cut of their braid so the whole world can see their shame. Khal Drogo has never been defeated."

Clearly, Daenerys must have been taking notes because she has kept her hair long as f*ck since season one. Not only that, but she has also been sporting a similar hairstyle, although her braided variation is decidedly more intricate than Drogo's simple, segmented ponytail. Daenerys's decision to keep her hair long may be a nod to her own strength and resilience.

Image Source: HBO
