Dakota Johnson Just Got a "F*cked Up" Flower Tattoo

A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on

Tiny-tattoo collector Dakota Johnson just added a sixth piece of ink to her body, and we cannot get over its quirky, empowering backstory.

The dandelion tattoo was designed by Dr. Woo, who is one of LA's most in-demand artists (his wait list is reportedly six months long). According to Dr. Woo's Instagram, the idea is an homage to the early 20th century Austrian painter Egon Schiele.

We're huge fans of this simple look, and apparently Dakota is also a pretty satisfied customer herself. Dr. Woo quoted the actress as saying that the design was "a lil' fucked up, but it's still a flower, like me."

The 50 Shades Freed star is known for her offbeat approach to beauty. During the 2017 Oscars red carpet, she even joked to Ryan Seacrest that her makeup was "spray-painted on" before quipping again, "I'm actually not wearing makeup."

All kidding aside, the sentiment behind Dakota's quote is rather lovely, and we are here for her optimism. "F*cked up" or not, Dakota knows how to choose her ink — the timeless black-and-white design is sure to wind up on many a Pinterest tattoo mood board.

