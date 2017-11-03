 Skip Nav
Beauty Tips
These Are the 12 Best Highlighters That Makeup Artists Swear By
Beauty News
These Makeup Brushes Look Luxe, Feel Like Kittens — and Cost Less Than $25
Honset Company
This Crazy Popular Eco-Friendly Beauty Line Is Now on Amazon

ELF Cosmetics Holographic Highlighting Duos

What Could Make ELF's Highlighting Duo Even Better? If It Was Holographic!

A post shared by e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfcosmetics) on

You probably have a few ELF Highlighting Duos on your vanity or in your beauty bag. The affordable, luminizing staple that allows you to get your glow on for a mere $8 is so popular that it's spawned many upgrades, including a collaboration with the influencer Heart Defensor. Now it's gone holographic, and we cannot look away.

A quick rundown on the powder for anyone who is unaware of its features: this compact contains two complementary colors in light and dark options. The formulas are ridiculously blendable, so you can apply both together to strobe up your cheekbones, Cupid's bow, forehead, or collarbone for light-reflecting magic.

Many reviewers have noticed that these colors are not wild enough to wear to a rave, but they will take you from day to night effortlessly. As one wrote on ELF's site, the powders "give off a nice iridescence to the face that is not over the top." Another said that "the colors are super wearable and do not come off chalky or garish on one's face in any way."

The collection comes in three aquatically inclined colors: Mermaid Tail, a pink and purple; Blue Lagoon, a turquoise and green; and Siren's Call, a gold and orange. Sure, you can pick a favorite, but for under $10, you might as well get all three.

Join the conversation
Elf CosmeticsBeauty ShoppingHighlighterBeauty ProductsMakeup
Makeup
14 Drugstore Beauty Products You Need in Your Life This Fall
by Kristin Granero
Best BeautyPie Products 2017
Makeup
10 BeautyPie Products You Need in Your Life, Yesterday
by Maggie Panos
The Best Drugstore Red Lipsticks
Makeup
10 Red-Hot Lipsticks Under $10
by Jessica Cruel
Best Lip Colors For Fall 2017
Makeup
The 7 Best Lip Colors For Fall, All Approved by Beauty Editors
by Lauren Levinson
ColourPop Launching Supernova Liquid Shadow
Beauty News
ColourPop Is Launching the Sparkliest LIQUID Eye Shadow
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds