What Could Make ELF's Highlighting Duo Even Better? If It Was Holographic!

You probably have a few ELF Highlighting Duos on your vanity or in your beauty bag. The affordable, luminizing staple that allows you to get your glow on for a mere $8 is so popular that it's spawned many upgrades, including a collaboration with the influencer Heart Defensor. Now it's gone holographic, and we cannot look away.

A quick rundown on the powder for anyone who is unaware of its features: this compact contains two complementary colors in light and dark options. The formulas are ridiculously blendable, so you can apply both together to strobe up your cheekbones, Cupid's bow, forehead, or collarbone for light-reflecting magic.

Many reviewers have noticed that these colors are not wild enough to wear to a rave, but they will take you from day to night effortlessly. As one wrote on ELF's site, the powders "give off a nice iridescence to the face that is not over the top." Another said that "the colors are super wearable and do not come off chalky or garish on one's face in any way."

The collection comes in three aquatically inclined colors: Mermaid Tail, a pink and purple; Blue Lagoon, a turquoise and green; and Siren's Call, a gold and orange. Sure, you can pick a favorite, but for under $10, you might as well get all three.