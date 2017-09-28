 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
7 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Went Natural
Beauty Trends
This Trending Hair Color Technique Can Make Your Face Look Thinner
OGX
This Winter, Kandee Johnson Wants to Douse Your Hair in Candy Gumdrops

E.L.F. x Heart Defensor Highlighting Palette

According to 1 Influencer, This New E.L.F. Highlighter Will "Blind the World"

E.L.F. may be fresh off of its promise of launching one new product each day of the month, but the drugstore brand doesn't show any signs of stopping. On Oct. 4, E.L.F. will team up with a popular influencer to drop the Heart Defensor Highlighting Duo ($8).

According to Defensor (also known by her handle @ThatsHeart), the mini palette consists of two shades that "blend with any skin tone and can be worn in the day or at night." You can also mix the shimmering bronze and tan hues together to amp up the coverage.

While this affordable highlighter probably costs less than your lunch did, the Filipino-American makeup enthusiast assured her followers via Instagram that the small palette is mighty. Defensor wrote that with this shimmer on your face, "You can blind the world and slay every selfie." And, really, what more is there to want out of life?

Join the conversation
Elf CosmeticsBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingHighlighterBeauty Products
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Woman Responds to Request for Nude Photos With Makeup
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
OGX x Kandee Johnson Holiday Hair Care Collection
OGX
by Alaina Demopoulos
Maye Musk Is the New CoverGirl
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Is Rihanna Launching Fenty Beauty Skin Care?
Rihanna
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds