These Are the Hottest November Beauty Launches — All Approved by Editors!
9 Pro-Approved Eye Shadow Palettes That Work on Brown Eyes
See Every Rad Swatch and Shade of Urban Decay's Brand-New '80s Lip Palette

E.L.F. Facial Cleanser

This New E.L.F. Cleansing Brush Looks High-End but Costs $20

This world is rife with uncertainty, but beauty-lovers know one thing: E.L.F. will keep dropping affordable products day after gosh darn day. And while we're still screaming over the brand's recent makeup releases, it feels like a minute since E.L.F. has put out new skin care.

So, without further adieu, we give you the brand-new E.L.F. Massaging Facial Cleanser ($20). This sleek mechanical brush will probably remind you of a high-end tool such as a Foreo or Clarisonic at first glance, but here's how it's different.

First, there's the shape: this gadget sort of looks like an old-school cell phone when held up to the face. The cleanser also eschews traditional bristles in favor of flexible silicone tips on one side and grooved edges on the other that are meant for massaging skin. This battery-operated device can be used in tandem with your favorite face wash to deliver a satisfying deep clean. We especially love its small, compact size, which is perfect for reaching wonky areas like the jaw or hairlines. And for a fraction of the cost of other sonic tools, this is the perfect gateway product into the world of battery-operated face washing. Your move, budget beauties.

Image Source: E.L.F. Cosmetics
