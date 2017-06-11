5 Easy Hair Hacks You'll Be Happy You Learned This Summer

You could pull out your curling wand and take 30 minutes creating that undone, air-dryed, woke-up-like-this beach-hair look — or not (who has time for that?!).

David recommends using a texturizing product like Kevin Murphy Hair Resort ($29) or Easy Rider ($29) on damp hair. Split hair in half, and roll each section away from the face. Blast the twist with the blow dryer. Dryer shown: T3 Tourmaline Featherweight Hair Dryer ($250).