5 Easy Hair Hacks You'll Be Happy You Learned This Summer

Summer brings out the worst in everyone's hair. Fine strands frizz up, curls shrink up with the humidity, and long locks transform into a sweaty mess. This season, we turned to Chrissy Teigen's mane man and T3 stylist David Lopez to give us his on-set hair hacks. If these tricks can hold up at swimsuit shoots on the beach, then they'll do the job for you, too! Plus, you'll be amazed at the time you'll save on styling with the two-minute updo and five-minute blowout secrets David shares ahead.

Hair Hack #1: 5-Minute Beach Waves

You could pull out your curling wand and take 30 minutes creating that undone, air-dryed, woke-up-like-this beach-hair look — or not (who has time for that?!). David recommends using a texturizing product like Kevin Murphy Hair Resort ($29) or Easy Rider ($29) on damp hair. Split hair in half, and roll each section away from the face. Blast the twist with the blow dryer. Dryer shown: T3 Tourmaline Featherweight Hair Dryer ($250).

The finished effect is perfectly undone waves with just enough volume. This technique also creates volume in limp, straight hair. You can also use this method to smooth unruly natural waves.

Hair Hack #2: Flyaway Fighter

Problem: static and unruly strands that won't calm down.

Solution: a kabuki brush. Spritz a makeup brush (one that you won't be using on your face again) with hair spray like Kevin Murphy Session Spray ($29). Then, use the densely packed hairs to smooth away flyaway hairs.

You'll get a sleek and smooth finish without that shiny, lacquered look.

Hair Hack #3: No-Crease Ponytail

Sometimes you want to put your hair up for a quick moment to keep hair out of your face or off your neck. But a hair elastic can leave that awkward bend in your blowout. Avoid that crease altogether by using your own strands as a hair tie.

Gather two small sections of hair right behind the ears and knot around your pony. Stick in one bobby pin at the base to keep the style from unraveling. Then when you're ready to rock your waves again, you can easily loosen the knot.

Hair Hack #4: Keep Bangs Out of Your Eyes

Sideswept bangs have the tendency to fall in your eyes (and in the way). David's secret to keeping bangs over to the side requires just a little teasing at the roots. Use a rattail comb to backcomb the roots of the bangs in the direction you want them to fall. Then, smooth over any flyaways on top.

In addition to keeping your bangs in place, this teasing technique also helps create volume, so your bangs look full, not piecey.

Hair Hack #5: The 2-Step Updo

Updos don't have to be complicated! David showed us a two-step hairstyle you can literally pull off in two minutes. Start by splitting your hair into two equal sections, and then wind your strands into a thick twist.

Roll up the twist to form a doughnut shape at the nape of your neck. Pin up the twist with bobby pins at the top, at the bottom, and on both sides. Carefully pull style to thicken the bun.

This glamorous chignon is perfect for gym-to-work or work-to-drinks. No one will know this style only took you two minutes and a few bobby pins.