What Fenty Beauty's Universal Lip Gloss Actually Looks Like on Different Skin Tones

Pink and gold. It's not a novel makeup idea. In fact, Francois Nars made this perfect combo of girlie and glittery a phenomenon when he created Orgasm blush. And in 2017, the pairing is still relevant thanks to the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer.

While Rihanna created a 40-shade foundation range for her just-debuted Fenty to cater to all skin tones, she did the opposite with her lip category. Instead, she created just one shade in just a single finish. That, friends, is the pearly pink-and-gilded gloss we've been discussing. It's meant to look good on diverse skin tones. And yes, it's absolutely gorgeous and glassy, and you need it.

The actual gloss color is a soft rose with just the tiniest shimmery particles. It's a bit tacky like a traditional gloss, but it doesn't feel sticky, and it definitely has hydrating benefits. According to a rep for the brand, it's loaded with shea butter. The doe-foot applicator is cozy and curved slightly to hug your pout. The scent is peachy-vanilla, similar to what Rihanna smells like herself! Basically, this formula is sexy as all hell. (Apparently Rihanna said, "I made it because I wanted the girls to get kissed more.")

To find out if Gloss Bomb lives up to the hype, we tested it on POPSUGAR editors.