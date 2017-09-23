60 Terrifyingly Cool Skeleton Makeup Ideas to Try For Halloween

We all remember the Mean Girls Halloween party scene, where Cady Heron misses the memo (or, more accurately, gets some misdirection) and shows up to Chris Eisel's Halloween party as a corpse bride. Well, when it comes to Halloween, we don't think the Cady Heron vs. Regina George debate needs to be a decisive one — truthfully, there are plenty of ways to create a costume that's both scary and sexy.

One of our favorite Halloween looks pulls from an iconic "scary" image: the skull. Using extreme contouring and shadowing, makeup can be used to create an incredibly lifelike skeleton costume. We've put together some of the most stunning skeleton faces we've seen on Instagram — each is totally gorgeous and totally terrifying.