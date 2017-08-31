These Hello Kitty Bath Bombs Aren't Just Cute — They Can Win You $10,000 Jewelry

Bath bombs are having a nostalgia renaissance right now. There are ones inspired by The Magic School Bus, Sailor Moon, and now your favorite childhood cartoon character, Hello Kitty.

Sanrio collaborated with Fragrant Jewels on two supercute gift sets. One of them is a trio of bath bombs ($43) all adorably glittery, pink, and in the shape of Hello Kitty's face. The other is a bath bomb-candle duo ($43), so you can have an even more complete at-home spa experience. The bath bombs are crafted with shea butter and sweet almond oils, while the candle blends scents of guava, cassis, gardenia, and coconut milk. Yummy.

As if these weren't enough to make us squeal with excitement, each bath bomb comes with a pod containing a ring. There are 10 possible options each featuring a bejeweled Hello Kitty design. Three lucky folks will have the chance to win a $10,000 ring. You read that right: $10,000.

Feast your eyes on this incredible collab and its equally beautiful packaging, below.