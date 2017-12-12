Oh Come All Ye Faithful Makeup Enthusiasts: Here Are the Best Festive Beauty Looks

It's safe to say we're finishing this year of wacky beauty trends with a festive (confetti-filled) bang, and it's hard not to get all the festive feels. We were blessed with Christmas tree brows and bauble brows to get us well into the holiday spirit, because ugly sweaters were so last year. Honestly, I'll be donning both because there is no such thing as "too much" in December.

I'm not the only one going all out this year — beauty junkies have taken to Instagram to share their favorite holiday-inspired looks. From Hanukkah lip art to a snowy night eye makeup scene, you'll definitely find yourself in the festive spirit after browsing through them all. Taking inspiration from Elf, it seems the best way to spread Christmas cheer is actually painting your lids to celebrate the year.

Keep reading to see makeup looks inspired by every aspect of the holidays.