This Easy DIY Proves Anyone Can Do Pin Curls Like a Pro

While I adore my curling iron (and wouldn't go on a vacation without it!), there is something to be said for being able to travel light. That's why pin curls are such an awesome solution. All you need is a bit of hair balm to create hold, bobby pins, and a blow dryer (though you can also just rely on the air and time, if needed). How easy and minimal is that?

If this technique seems intimidating, then don't worry. Hair pro Gina Schiappacasse of Hairstory, a cool downtown members-only salon, has broken down the steps in this easy tutorial. The result: those messy-sexy beach waves you crave. Keep reading, and prepare to be floored by how simple it is to do.

Start with damp hair, but make sure it's not too wet or the style won't dry thoroughly. Your strands should be a happy medium between too damp and too dry. If your hair is too damp, it will take too long to dry. And if it is too dry, the shape won't actually stay — as the natural texture will have set in and it won't have enough memory.
Setting your hair with a blow-dry cream is a great styling aid for a wet set, as it has properties in it that smooth the hair and have a bit of hold. Try Hairstory Dressed Up ($36). Work through hair evenly. Start with rubbing the product between your hands to apply evenly. You want to distribute the product all over your head, focusing on midshaft to ends and less on the top of your hair and hairline.
Part your hair and begin to section off. Sections should be about an inch to an inch and a half square.
One section at a time, take hair from ends and roll up to the roots, making sure to secure well with a bobby pin or two.
It's usually easier to start at the top of your head and in the front simply because you can see it.
When you start from the top of your head working in sections toward the hairline, it also ends up being more uniform and clean.
Continue this process until all of your hair has been pinned up. Air-dry or diffuse hair until it feels thoroughly cooled to the touch. If you like, you can wrap your hair in a silk scarf and sleep on it overnight to ensure that it's completely dry.
Once dry, pull out all the pins.
Use your fingers to smooth out the curls.
The best way to break up your curls is by placing your hands underneath your hair, just behind your ears, and shaking it out at the root. You disrupt the curl less, and the hair falls much more naturally.
Brush out your hair, using a soft tool like a Mason Pearson or a wide-tooth comb. That is the best way to softly sculpt your hair into your desired shape without stretching the curl too much. It also encourages some bounce back, which happens naturally if your hair has fully dried.
