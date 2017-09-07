This Easy DIY Proves Anyone Can Do Pin Curls Like a Pro

While I adore my curling iron (and wouldn't go on a vacation without it!), there is something to be said for being able to travel light. That's why pin curls are such an awesome solution. All you need is a bit of hair balm to create hold, bobby pins, and a blow dryer (though you can also just rely on the air and time, if needed). How easy and minimal is that?

If this technique seems intimidating, then don't worry. Hair pro Gina Schiappacasse of Hairstory, a cool downtown members-only salon, has broken down the steps in this easy tutorial. The result: those messy-sexy beach waves you crave. Keep reading, and prepare to be floored by how simple it is to do.