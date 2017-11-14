21 Infinity Sign Tattoos You Won’t Regret Getting

For anyone who has ever wanted a tattoo, you know that picking out the design is a difficult task. Should you go with what's trendy, like arrow motif inks, or a more lasting image, such as some stellar stars? And if it's your very first ink, then the possibilities may seem endless — not to mention overwhelming. So when we came across infinity sign tattoos on Instagram, we couldn't help but notice how versatile they are. Quotes, images, and a combination of both can be infused into the loop. It's like getting two tattoos for the (slight) pain of one! Read on to see which infinity sign combos you should get, and then show us yours.