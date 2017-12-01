Kardashian Holiday Hair Prep Ideas
The Simple 7-Step Guide to Kardashian Hair Shine and Volume
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Simple 7-Step Guide to Kardashian Hair Shine and Volume
Whenever we want to look really sexy, we google images of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. The famous, beauty-loving family (and their glam squads) are geniuses at achieving glowing skin, mesmerizing eye makeup, and shiny, textured hair.
To help with the latter, we tapped one of the girls' go-to hairstylists Jen Atkin (who is a brand-owner and influencer in her own right!). Read on as she breaks down how you can achieve a similarly glossy, high-volume look, just in time for holiday parties and New Year's Eve.
Volumizing Mist, 150ml - Colorless
$39
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Supersonic Hair Dryer in Fuchsia
$399
from Neiman Marcus
0previous images
-24more images