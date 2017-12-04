 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kat Von D's New Studded Kiss Lipsticks Are in a Color You Probably Weren't Expecting
Holiday Beauty
Exclusive: Issa Rae Reveals CoverGirl's Mesmerizing New Metallic Lipstick Collection
Beauty News
Your "Empty" Brow Pencil Could Be Hiding Weeks' Worth of Product
Beauty News
Guys, We Need to Talk About These New Maybelline "Un-Nudes" SuperStay Colors

Kat Von D Studded Kiss New White Vegan Lipstick

Kat Von D's New Studded Kiss Lipsticks Are in a Color You Probably Weren't Expecting

A post shared by Mely (@_mely2) on

The social event of this season just might be the 40-percent-off sale that's happening on Kat Von D's Studded Kiss Lipstick right now. If you recall, back in October, the brand announced a blowout discount that reduced the lauded lipstick's price from $21 to $12.

We truly hope you've hit it up in a major way, because once those shades sell out, the collection will be replaced by a brand-new, vegan formula that will thankfully still smell like crème brulée. We just got a first peek of the shade, and it might surprise you — big time!

True, it's hard to be shocked by anything the unpredictable brand does these days. After all, when you announce an eyeliner collaboration with Green Day, the sky is truly the limit to what you can accomplish. If Kat's known for anything, it's for her eclectic shade range. Heck, her Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks ($20) come in 42 colors — but even that collection doesn't feature Studded Kiss's new color.

Related
The Beauty Beginner's Guide to Superstar Kat Von D

That's because the first new lipstick of the line is White Out, a Winter-ready ivory that comes in a frosty tube to match. The other big news is that this new formula will have a more opaque crème base, as opposed to the former's softer antioxidant complex.

There's no word yet on a potential release date, other than "2018" — so unfortunately this won't qualify as a Christmas stocking stuffer. We also don't know if the price will change or stay the $21 we've come to know, love, and proactively take out of our paycheck so we can hoard Studded Kiss. Until we find out, why don't you take this as an opportunity to scoop up one (or more) of the discounted old ones? We've reached out to the brand for more information, but until then, in with the new!

Related
20 Breathtaking Looks That Will Inspire You to Run Out and Buy White Liner ASAP
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty TrendsKat Von DBeauty ShoppingLipstickBeauty Products
Beauty News
These Custom-Made Barbies Are Serving Up All the #HairGoals We've Ever Needed
by Victoria Messina
Disney Princesses Modern Hair Makeovers
Beauty Trends
So, This Is What Disney Heroines Would Look Like With Modern Hair Makeovers
by Alaina Demopoulos
ColourPop Kathleen Lights Dream Street Collaboration
Beauty News
The New ColourPop x Kathleen Lights Collab Is the Prettiest One Yet
by Kristina Rodulfo
Miss Universe Contestants Without Makeup
Beauty News
What 5 Miss Universe Contestants Look Like Without Makeup
by Kristina Rodulfo
MAC x Jade Jagger Collection
Holiday Beauty
This Dreamy MAC x Jade Jagger Collection Gives Rose Gold a Rock and Roll Twist
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds