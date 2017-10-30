Wake Me Up When the Kat Von D x Green Day Eyeliner Comes Out

We are about to let you in on a little secret that will give you the time of your life: Kat Von D and Green Day are collaborating on an eyeliner. If you hear shrieks of joy, don't worry, those are just coming from your pop-punk-loving middle school self. The brand posted this news — and a sneak peek of the product — on an Oct. 17 Instagram story.

The liner will be called Basketcase, after Green Day's 1994 single. We don't know much in terms of a release date or price. We also don't know of the liner's official status as a limited-edition product or addition to Kat's regular lineup. However, we do know what the caption to Kat Von D Beauty's Instagram story read: "It's really happening and yes, it's going to be gooood." Billie Joe Armstrong, who fronts the band, also made an appearance at the product's photo shoot.

The packaging looks a lot like the brand's beloved Tattoo Liner ($20), so if you're a fan of that liquid offering, chances are you'll probably love this one, too.

Read on to see more pictures from this sneak peek, and prepare to walk the boulevard of beauty dreams.