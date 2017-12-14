 Skip Nav
They're Here! 11 Editor-Approved Liquid Lipsticks You Need For Winter 2018
They're Here! 11 Editor-Approved Liquid Lipsticks You Need For Winter 2018

New year, new lipstick, obviously. Our editors are constantly on the hunt for the hottest colors you should know about. We are especially obsessed with liquid formulas because they have excellent staying power and boldly pop on your pout. Whether you're looking for a subtle nude or a vibrant red, we rounded up our favorite options for you to choose from. Not only will these lipsticks make a statement, but they will take your Winter look to the next level. Stock up on a few ASAP so you're all set for the year to come!

Urban Decay
Vice Liquid Lipstick Comfort Matte - Menace
$18 $9
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Lipstick
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Liquid Lipstick - Sepia
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Lipstick
Smashbox
Always On Metallic Matte Liquid Lipstick - Kale My Vibe
$24
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Smashbox Lipstick
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
$24
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Lip Products
Too Faced
Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipstick - Peekaboo
$21 $10
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Too Faced Lip Gloss
M·A·C
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour - Uniformaly Fabulous (blackened grape)
$21
from Ulta
Buy Now See more M·A·C Lip Products
Ulta Lipstick
Dose Of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick - Stone (dusty pink mauve)
$18
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Lipstick
NYX
Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick - Foul Mouth
$6.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more NYX Lipstick
Lancôme
Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick
$22
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Lancôme Lip Gloss
L'Oreal
Infallible Paints/Lips Metallic - Moon Lust
$9.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Lip Products
J.Cat Beauty
''Lipfinity'' Matte Kissproof Lip - Late Night Rebels
$5
from Ulta
Buy Now See more J.Cat Beauty Lip Products
