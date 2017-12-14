Liquid Lipsticks For Winter 2018
They're Here! 11 Editor-Approved Liquid Lipsticks You Need For Winter 2018
New year, new lipstick, obviously. Our editors are constantly on the hunt for the hottest colors you should know about. We are especially obsessed with liquid formulas because they have excellent staying power and boldly pop on your pout. Whether you're looking for a subtle nude or a vibrant red, we rounded up our favorite options for you to choose from. Not only will these lipsticks make a statement, but they will take your Winter look to the next level. Stock up on a few ASAP so you're all set for the year to come!
Vice Liquid Lipstick Comfort Matte - Menace
$18 $9
Liquid Lipstick - Sepia
$20
Always On Metallic Matte Liquid Lipstick - Kale My Vibe
$24
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
$24
from Sephora
Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipstick - Peekaboo
$21 $10
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour - Uniformaly Fabulous (blackened grape)
$21
Dose Of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick - Stone (dusty pink mauve)
$18
Infallible Paints/Lips Metallic - Moon Lust
$9.99
''Lipfinity'' Matte Kissproof Lip - Late Night Rebels
$5
