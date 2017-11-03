This Pink-Gold Shimmer Pigment Is So Pretty, You May Weep

A post shared by ℓυxε ℓα' яσsε🌹 (@luxelarose) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

The glitter makeup market has become a saturated place in the last few years. From Fenty's holiday collection to just about anything Too Faced releases, we all just want to light up our faces like a Christmas tree.

That said, it's hard for glitter, an accessory that was once perceived as truly out there, to truly shock anyone anymore. It's everywhere — in fact, as I write this from my desk, wearing full business casual, I'm also sporting a full gold foil eye look. So get ready, because these Luxelarose Glitter Pigments just might totally surprise you.

The UK-based brand (which ships internationally — don't you fret!) posted an Instagram of its Anastasia Metallic Pigment ($20), and oh my word. When this hot-pink powder is combined with a mixing medium base, it paints on one gorgeous strip of glossy goo. As you can see from the swatch, this thick, clean application goes on in just one swipe. I dare you not to watch this hypnotizing, glam-as-heck video on repeat for hours on end.

Perhaps you're not a fan of the color pink (you monster). That's OK . . . because Luxelarose sells a Dubai Metallic Pigment ($20) that basically looks like straight-up liquid gold.

As mentioned above, Luxelarose only supplies the pigments, which come in powder form. It's up to the wearer to combine that with a mixing base — NYX sells a great one for $7 — to achieve such gooey goodness.