Spring Beauty
14 New Products We Predict Will Be Your Favorites Next Spring
ayesha curry
Ayesha Curry Is the New CoverGirl!
Beauty News
These Striking Photos Demonstrate Why We Need to Stop Using "Nude" as a Color
Here's Your First Look at the Too Faced Peel-Off Glitter Liner 2 Years in the Making

Too Faced fans probably still pour one out for the brand's discontinued Starry Eyed Liquid Liner, a product that is fondly remembered for its glamorous glitter-finish. But weep no more, because Too Faced is back with another liquid liner — and this one is peel off.

Yes, the sparkly offering Too Faced Creative Director Jerrod Blandino teased way back in December of 2016 will finally be released in October. And we've got your first look at every eye-catching shade of Glitter Pop ($20).

As Jerrod revealed to WWD last year, "I created an eyeliner that's fully glitter, but will peel off like latex rubber so it doesn't get everywhere." Of course, the brand's Melted Latex Lipstick won fans far and wide when the glossy, high-shine release dropped earlier this year.

Here's how Glitter Pop will be different. When you swipe on the slender, "goof-proof" applicator, you'll leave a line of shine that's locked down through a layer of film. Whether your wear this for a night of dancing or a fancy day of errands, the end game stays the same: once you want to remove the liner, you'll peel it off with your fingers. This ensures no pesky fallout or smudging will ruin your twinkling look.

This line is eight shades strong, and made of up bright, girly hues that you would expect from the brand. We love "I'm Half Mermaid," which is a stunning mix of electric and seafoam blue. Members of the Unicorn Tears tribe should make a bee-line for the iridescent "Glitter Ghost." If you swear by Urban Decay's Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeshadow, check out "Lucky B*tch," an extra AF gold that reminds us of UD's "Midnight Cowboy" shade.

While this line technically lives as part of Too Faced's Spring 2018 collection, it will roll out Oct. 2 at TooFaced.com. Read on for an exclusive first look at every single shade of Glitter Pop.

Too Faced Glitter Pop in Fairy Queen
Too Faced Glitter Pop in Glitter Ghost
Too Faced Glitter Pop in Hey Mr. DJ
Too Faced Glitter Pop in I'm Half Mermaid
Too Faced Glitter Pop in Kitty Glitter
Too Faced Glitter Pop in Lucky B*tch
Too Faced Glitter Pop in Super Fun Night
Too Faced Glitter Pop in Yes Way Rosé
