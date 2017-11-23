 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 14 Products Every Diehard MAC Junkie Should Own

I can still vividly remember my first MAC memory. On my 16th birthday, my mother and I drove two hours to a mall — the one mall with a MAC counter. It was my first time getting my makeup done by a professional, and that day I got my first fully stocked makeup kit. It was such a rite of passage, and MAC was at the center of it all. All the matriarchs in my family are devoted to the brand because MAC has a huge range of products that fit every skin tone and type.

I have come a long way since my first Studio Fix compact. Now, I can count at least seven MAC products in my kit — most of them are lipsticks. Those black tubes are lined up on my vanity, making it easy to select my color each day. Since I've become a beauty editor, MAC is the makeup brand my girlfriends request most often. There have even been a few fights I had to referee. Ahead, you'll find a list of bestselling products from the past year (July 2014-June 2015) straight from the MAC team, and it's no surprise that most of them make my list of personal favorites, too. At the risk of having a total Mean Girls moment, you can't sit with us if you don't have these MAC makeup essentials in your kit.

Lipstick in Ruby Woo
Prep + Prime Fix+ Finishing Mist
Mineralize Skinfinish in Soft and Gentle
Lipstick in Diva
In Extreme Dimension Lash Mascara
Lipstick in Flat Out Fabulous
Eye Brows in Spiked
Fluidline in Blacktrack
Eye Shadow x15 in Warm Neutral
Prep + Prime Natural Radiance in Radiant Yellow
Prep + Prime Lip
Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
Lipstick in Velvet Teddy
Collaboration Swag
Pin It!
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty ShoppingMAC CosmeticsMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
M·A·C
Lipstick
from Nordstrom
$17
M·A·C
MAC 'Prep + Prime' Fix+ Finishing Mist
from Nordstrom
$25
M·A·C
Mineralize Skinfinish
from M·A·C
$33
M·A·C
MAC In Extreme Dimension Lash Mascara - Black
from Nordstrom
$23
M·A·C
MAC Nude Lipstick - Half-N-Half (A)
from Nordstrom
$17.50
M·A·C
MAC 'Eye Brows' Brow Definer - Strut
from Nordstrom
$18
M·A·C
Fluidline
from Nordstrom
$16
M·A·C
Mac Eyeshadow Palette - Warm Neutral
from Selfridges
£49.50
M·A·C
MAC 'Prep + Prime' Natural Radiance Base
from Nordstrom
$42
M·A·C
MAC Prep + Prime Lip
from Dillard's
$17.50
M·A·C
Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
from M·A·C
$28
Shop More
M·A·C Eye Shadow SHOP MORE
M·A·C
MAC Warm Neutral Times 15 Eyeshadow Palette - Warm Neutral
from Nordstrom
$65
M·A·C
MAC Amber Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette - Amber Times Nine
from Nordstrom
$32
M·A·C
MAC Beige/brown Eyeshadow - All That Glitters (Vp)
from Nordstrom
$16
M·A·C
MAC Eyeshadow X 9 - Burgundy Times Nine
from Ulta
$32
M·A·C
MAC Extra Dimension Eyeshadow - A Natural Flirt
from Nordstrom
$20
M·A·C Powder Foundation SHOP MORE
M·A·C
MAC 'Mineralize' Loose Powder Foundation
from Nordstrom
$34
M·A·C
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation - NC10
from Ulta
$28
M·A·C
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation - NW33 ()
from Ulta
$28
M·A·C
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation - NW15
from Ulta
$28
M·A·C
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation - NW45
from Ulta
$28
M·A·C Makeup SHOP MORE
M·A·C
MAC Warm Neutral Times 15 Eyeshadow Palette - Warm Neutral
from Nordstrom
$65$55.25
M·A·C
MAC Nude Lipstick - Antique Velvet (M)
from Nordstrom
$17.50$14.88
M·A·C
MAC Lip Pencil - Boldly Bare
from Nordstrom
$17.50$14.88
M·A·C
MAC Lipstick Retro Matte - Dangerous (orangey red matte)
from Ulta
$17.50
M·A·C
MAC 'Prep + Prime' Fix+ Finishing Mist
from Nordstrom
$25$21.25
M·A·C Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts For Everyone on Your Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
35 Perfect Gifts For the Lip-Color-Lover in Your Life
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Beauty
9 Lip Colors You Need This Summer as Modeled by Adriana Lima
by Alessandra Foresto
Makeup
Finally! The Red Lipstick Shade That's Just Right For You
by Alessandra Foresto
M·A·C Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Halloween
The Most Outrageous Celebrity Costume Ideas For Halloween
by Julie Chiem sponsored by Shopstyle
Beauty Tips
All the Beauty Essentials to Pack For That One Last Music Festival
by Jessica Cruel
Holiday Fashion
FabSugar's Picks: Check Out Our Editors' Ultimate Holiday Wish List
by Chi Chau
Video Roundup
A Buttery Cocktail & Ab-Busting Moves: The Best of PopSugarTV This Week!
by Michelle Manning
M·A·C Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Must Haves
The 10 Things 1 Shopping Editor Can't Stop Thinking About Right Now
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
27 Copper Products For Girls Who Want to Get Their Shine On
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Beauty
1 of These 3 Super Cool Lipstick Looks Is Your New Year's Eve Party Makeup
by kelly torrez
Holiday Beauty
These Eye Shadow Palettes Are Too Beautiful to Use, but Just the Right Amount of Pretty to Give
by Alessandra Foresto
M·A·C Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
gabyzammuto
thedistrictdarlings
pizzaandchampagne
restorationredoux
M·A·C Powder Foundation AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
arianalauren
vidafashionista
victorialaceellis
cassidy___anderson
M·A·C Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dailydoseofstylesg
aburstofbeautiful
poorlittleitgirl
hillareezy
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds