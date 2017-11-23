The 14 Products Every Diehard MAC Junkie Should Own

I can still vividly remember my first MAC memory. On my 16th birthday, my mother and I drove two hours to a mall — the one mall with a MAC counter. It was my first time getting my makeup done by a professional, and that day I got my first fully stocked makeup kit. It was such a rite of passage, and MAC was at the center of it all. All the matriarchs in my family are devoted to the brand because MAC has a huge range of products that fit every skin tone and type.

I have come a long way since my first Studio Fix compact. Now, I can count at least seven MAC products in my kit — most of them are lipsticks. Those black tubes are lined up on my vanity, making it easy to select my color each day. Since I've become a beauty editor, MAC is the makeup brand my girlfriends request most often. There have even been a few fights I had to referee. Ahead, you'll find a list of bestselling products from the past year (July 2014-June 2015) straight from the MAC team, and it's no surprise that most of them make my list of personal favorites, too. At the risk of having a total Mean Girls moment, you can't sit with us if you don't have these MAC makeup essentials in your kit.