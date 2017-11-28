MAC Just Launched a Whole Freakin' Rainbow of Holographic Lip Glosses; RIP Paycheck

Holy sh*t, guys — MAC Cosmetics just released an entire line of holographic lip glosses, and I can practically hear my paycheck begging for mercy in the distance. The cult brand's new Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolours are about as shiny as it gets, offering a futuristic luster that'll leave you hypnotized. When Lil Mama sang about her lip gloss being so "poppin'" that it caused the boys at school to stop by her locker back in 2007, I'm pretty sure she was somehow foreshadowing this new MAC line.

The Grand Illusion glosses come in 14 colors from all over the spectrum, with standout shades including Space Bubble, a luscious blackberry red, and Broken Halo, an opalescent silver. Each $21 tube is "packed with iridescent pearls and megawatt color," and OMG, let's just get to those shades already, shall we? Read on to shop all 14 dazzlingly gorgeous lip glosses, and kindly pardon me while I go make a teeny-tiny tombstone for my credit card after buying every single one.