 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
MAC Just Launched a Whole Freakin' Rainbow of Holographic Lip Glosses; RIP Paycheck
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
MAC Just Launched a Whole Freakin' Rainbow of Holographic Lip Glosses; RIP Paycheck

Holy sh*t, guys — MAC Cosmetics just released an entire line of holographic lip glosses, and I can practically hear my paycheck begging for mercy in the distance. The cult brand's new Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolours are about as shiny as it gets, offering a futuristic luster that'll leave you hypnotized. When Lil Mama sang about her lip gloss being so "poppin'" that it caused the boys at school to stop by her locker back in 2007, I'm pretty sure she was somehow foreshadowing this new MAC line.

The Grand Illusion glosses come in 14 colors from all over the spectrum, with standout shades including Space Bubble, a luscious blackberry red, and Broken Halo, an opalescent silver. Each $21 tube is "packed with iridescent pearls and megawatt color," and OMG, let's just get to those shades already, shall we? Read on to shop all 14 dazzlingly gorgeous lip glosses, and kindly pardon me while I go make a teeny-tiny tombstone for my credit card after buying every single one.

Related
Exclusive: See Every Product in MAC's Snow Ball Holiday Collection
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Broken Halo
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Electric Rainbow
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Florescence
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Gilded Age
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Let's Rock
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Lunar Module
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Peace, Love, Unity, Respect
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Pearly Girl
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Pink Trip
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Queen's Violet
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Rave Bunny
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Sensory Overload
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Space Bubble
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Twinkle Twink
$21
from maccosmetics.com
Buy Now
Broken Halo
Electric Rainbow
Florescence
Gilded Age
Let's Rock
Lunar Module
Peace, Love, Unity, Respect
Pearly Girl
Pink Trip
Queen's Violet
Rave Bunny
Sensory Overload
Space Bubble
Twinkle Twink
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday BeautyBeauty ShoppingMAC CosmeticsHolidayLipsBeauty ProductsMakeupLip Gloss
Shop Story
Read Story
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Broken Halo
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Electric Rainbow
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Florescence
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Gilded Age
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Let's Rock
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Lunar Module
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Peace, Love, Unity, Respect
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Pearly Girl
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Pink Trip
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Queen's Violet
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Rave Bunny
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Sensory Overload
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Space Bubble
from maccosmetics.com
$21
MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolour in Twinkle Twink
from maccosmetics.com
$21
Shop More
Hourglass Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
Hourglass
Vanish(TM) Seamless Finish Foundation Stick - Alabaster
from Nordstrom
$46
Hourglass
Women's Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick - Blanc
from Barneys New York
$46
Hourglass
Ambient Lighting Blush - Mood Exposure
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$38
Hourglass
Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Lipstick - I Woke Up
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$34
Hourglass
Ambient Metallic Strobe Lighting Palette
from Sephora
$62
philosophy Skin Care SHOP MORE
philosophy
Skin Renewal Three Piece Collection
from QVC
$93
philosophy
Purity & Hope On-The-Go 4 Pc Skincare Collection
from QVC
$77.12
philosophy
Peel And Deeply Treat Anti-Aging Duo
from QVC
$129.92
philosophy
Clear Days Ahead Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment and Moisturizer - 2 oz
from Lord & Taylor
$39
philosophy
Take A Deep Breath Oil-Free Oxygenating Gel Cream
from Nordstrom
$14
Nordstrom Face Anti-Aging SHOP MORE
Clarins
Uv Plus Anti-Pollution Broad Spectrum Spf 50 Tinted Sunscreen Multi-Protection
from Nordstrom
$43
REN
Space.nk.apothecary Bio Retinoid Anti-Aging Cream
from Nordstrom
$65
CAUDALIE
Vinoperfect Radiance Serum
from Nordstrom
$79
Nordstrom
Space.nk.apothecary Ren Bio Retinoid Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Oil
from Nordstrom
$69
Mario Badescu
Anti Acne Serum
from Nordstrom
$20
Hourglass Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
meredith_bollinger
kathleenjenningsbeauty
heynasreen
shedoesfashion
philosophy Skin Care AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stronglystyled
natalielovesbeauty
bourbonandlipstick
hashtagsandhandbags
Nordstrom Face Anti-Aging AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beautylookbook
hollygery
thefoxandshe
ninarand
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds