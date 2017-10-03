It's Time! 10 Editor-Approved Makeup Palettes For Fall — All Under $50

We are fully ready to embrace the chocolate browns, coppery golds, deep burgundies, and rich plums of Fall. It's time to make our makeup match the season! There are plenty of gorgeous palettes out there that will give you a look perfect for the months ahead. Whether you like cool or warm tones, there's a shade out there that will make your cosmetic-loving heart race. Take a look at our top 10 choices that our beauty editors are loving, all for under $50. With prices this good, you just might have to stock up on a few of these gems. Happy shopping!