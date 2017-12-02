 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Weirdly Empowering Reason People Are Getting Nose Jobs to Look Like Meghan Markle
Holiday Beauty
12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
Beauty News
Shine Brighter Than the Christmas Tree With "Glitterage" Hair
Holiday Beauty
Everything You Need to Know About Urban Decay's New Distortion Palette — Including Swatches!

Meghan Markle Nose Job Surgery

The Weirdly Empowering Reason People Are Getting Nose Jobs to Look Like Meghan Markle

Image Source: Getty / Michael Tullberg

Not sure if you've heard yet, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged. And whether people are scooping up her favorite $14 fragrance or hoping she'll walk down the aisle wearing natural hair, the world has become obsessed with emulating the beauty secrets of the woman who is going to marry Harry. (TBT to when that was a reality show competition, by the way.)

Related
18 Photos That Document Meghan Markle's Royal Beauty Transformation

We'd be fine just copping her favorite Nars highlighter or Shu Uemera eyelash curler. But to some, that's not enough. As it turns out, more than a few dedicated souls are turning to Markle-inspired cosmetic surgery.

In a press release sent to the POPSUGAR offices, the reps of NYC plastic surgeon Dr. Philip J. Miller wrote that, "Patients are flooding in with photos of Meghan Merkle in order to achieve her nose." That same release also included a line that said Meghan serves "Royal #NoseGoals," which is a hashtag I didn't really know needed to exist.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
Meghan Markle's Best Hair Moments Prove She's Always Been a Royal in Waiting

As Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, another NYC plastic surgeon, told Allure, "Today she is probably one of the top, if not the number one, request that I am getting from patients hoping to look like their favorite celebrities."

And the reason people love Meghan's nose so much is actually weirdly empowering. According to Dr. Greenberg, "I think the beauty of [Meghan's nose] is that it isn't perfect. From the profile you can see that she has a very slight dorsal hump of the nose that is almost undetectable when looking at her straight on."

So there you have it: "imperfect" features are beautiful. Consider this motivation for going easy with the nose contour. Who knows? That little bump on your schnoz just might land you a prince.

Image Source: Getty / Mireya Acierto

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty TrendsMeghan MarklePlastic Surgery
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Does Facial Exercises to Get Her Glow! Her Aesthetician Reveals How
by Kristina Rodulfo
Does Queen Elizabeth II Like Meghan Markle?
the british royals
What We Know About Meghan Markle's Relationship With the Queen
by Johnni Macke
Pretty Zombie Cosmetics Gray Liquid Lipstick
Beauty News
Fun Game: If You Correctly Guess This Metallic Lipstick's Name, You Could Win It
by Alaina Demopoulos
What Would Princess Diana Think About Meghan Markle?
The Royals
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle and Princess Diana Would Be "Thick as Thieves"
by Brinton Parker
How Do Royal Engagements Work?
The Royals
Anatomy of a Royal Engagement: Behind the Scenes of Harry and Meghan's Big News
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds