 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
The Simple 4-Step Trick to Make Your Lipstick Last No Matter What
Beauty News
The Most Popular Concealer on Pinterest Is Only $5
Beauty Trends
Rainbangs May Not Be For Everyone, But They're Damn Sure Cool to Look At

Meghan Markle Curly Hair Pictures

Let Us Now Praise Meghan Markle's Natural, Curly Hair

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson

While we await the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May 2018, beauty girls are left dreaming of all the ways the actress could wear her always-gorgeous hair. While Meghan's go-to is a soft, straight blowout (much like her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton), the Daily Mail dug up some old high school yearbook photos of Meghan that are making us hope that the soon-to-be royal will wear her naturally curly hair down the aisle.

Related
Here Are the Exact Beauty Products Meghan Markle Uses — Including a $14 Perfume!

Yup, back in 1998, the (likely) future duchess was known as Rachel Markle, a 17-year-old student at LA's (all-girls!) Immaculate Heart High. While the thought of the entire world seeing your junior year class picture might make you break out in hives, our girl was predictably working it with a fresh face and voluminous natural curls. And Twitter is LIVING FOR IT.

"We got curls in the royal palace y'all!!!" Twitter user Kamie Crawford wrote. "Starting a petition to get Meghan to wear a fresh wash & go around the palace." Where do we sign?

Safe to say, we're f*cking thrilled that the royal family will soon include a woman with beautiful, natural curls. We're crossing our fingers that Meghan reps them next Spring while walking down the aisle of St. George's Chapel, even if she's pretty much always seen in public with straight hair. Perhaps it's a long shot, but hey, so is marrying a prince.

Join the conversation
Beauty DiversityBeauty NewsMeghan MarkleCelebrity HairCurly HairCelebrity BeautyHair
Victoria's Secret
What Victoria's Secret Models Look Like Without Makeup
by Emily Orofino
BTS Skincare and Beauty Routine
Beauty News
Here's Proof the Flawless BTS Boys Should Be Your New Beauty Inspiration
by Carina Rossi
ApotheCARE Essentials Skincare and Haircare
Beauty News
Match Your Hair Products to Your Skin Care With This New, Natural Drugstore Line
by Alaina Demopoulos
Ezra Miller Wears Fenty Beauty Lipstick
Makeup
Justice League Star Ezra Miller Wears Fenty Beauty Lipstick, Looks Flawless
by Kristina Rodulfo
Nozzle Dazzle Review
Blowout
I Tried This Blow Dryer Nozzle From Amazon, and Holy Sh*t, It Made My Hair So Shiny
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds