Let Us Now Praise Meghan Markle's Natural, Curly Hair

While we await the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May 2018, beauty girls are left dreaming of all the ways the actress could wear her always-gorgeous hair. While Meghan's go-to is a soft, straight blowout (much like her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton), the Daily Mail dug up some old high school yearbook photos of Meghan that are making us hope that the soon-to-be royal will wear her naturally curly hair down the aisle.

Yup, back in 1998, the (likely) future duchess was known as Rachel Markle, a 17-year-old student at LA's (all-girls!) Immaculate Heart High. While the thought of the entire world seeing your junior year class picture might make you break out in hives, our girl was predictably working it with a fresh face and voluminous natural curls. And Twitter is LIVING FOR IT.

"We got curls in the royal palace y'all!!!" Twitter user Kamie Crawford wrote. "Starting a petition to get Meghan to wear a fresh wash & go around the palace." Where do we sign?

SOLVED MY OWN CASE! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 We got curls in the royal palace y'all!!! ➰➰➰➰😩😩😩🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Starting a petition to get Meghan to wear a fresh wash & go around the palace. #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/5QyRed0VDJ — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) November 27, 2017

Safe to say, we're f*cking thrilled that the royal family will soon include a woman with beautiful, natural curls. We're crossing our fingers that Meghan reps them next Spring while walking down the aisle of St. George's Chapel, even if she's pretty much always seen in public with straight hair. Perhaps it's a long shot, but hey, so is marrying a prince.