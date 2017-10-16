Congrats to Mickey Mouse, the New Face of Kiehl's 2017 Holiday Collection!

One of the most recognizable faces on the planet just got a major holiday gig. Congrats to Mickey Mouse, who is the 2017 face of the Kiehl's ninth annual Limited Edition Charitable Holiday collection.

Past Kiehl's holiday collaborations usually featured famous artists such as Faile, Jeff Koons, and Kenny Scharf. This year, Kiehl's is working with a beloved celebrity instead.

For some history, Mickey Mouse has been in our lives since Nov. 18, 1928, thanks to Disney. Mickey was born into the first synchronized-sound cartoon, Steamboat Willie (remember when cartoons were hand-drawn instead of computer animated?).

In 2017, those iconic ears will help to sell Kiehl's products that give back to a fantastic cause. Kiehl's has pledged to donate 100 percent of the profits from this collection — up to $100,000 — to Feeding America. This is a nonprofit organization that works to feed more than 46 million people around the country through food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.

"More than 42 million people in the United States face hunger, including 13 million children and 5.7 million seniors," said Nancy Curby, senior vice president of corporate partnerships and operations at Feeding America. "Feeding America is grateful for the ongoing support of our partners at Kiehl's and thanks them for their creativity and commitment to helping people in need. We are excited to continue our partnership with the generous and incredibly heartwarming Disney x Kiehl's collaboration, which will help provide more than 1,100,000 meals to children and families this holiday season."

Kiehl's is equally jazzed about this feel-good partnership. "I can't think of a more fitting way to support children and families in need than with this collection featuring Mickey Mouse," said Chris Salgardo, president of Kiehl's USA. "Disney has been bringing joy to children and families everywhere for generations, and we are honored that this collaboration will raise funds for those with food insecurities, and awareness for the work of Feeding America. It's staggering that one in six children in America do not know where they will get their next meal, and we are humbled that the Kiehl's community can help do their part to alleviate that uncertainty."

As if we really needed another reason to spend our money on Disney swag! Keep reading to see your first look at all of the magical products before they are available for purchase on Nov. 2 at all Kiehl's stores and via Kiehls.com.