Still Love Frozen and Can't "Let It Go"? Mally Beauty Has a New Collection For You

Can you believe it's been almost four years since Frozen came out? "Let It Go" is still stuck in our heads. Elsa and Anna are still ever-popular Halloween costumes. So, it only makes sense that the movie would inspire an entire makeup collection, even in 2017.

Mally Beauty is teaming up with Disney to create two capsules inspired by Frozen's royal sisters. We only have teasers for now, but expect eye shadows, eyeliners, mascaras, lip glosses, blushes, and snowflake-shaped mirrors. They are all packaged in two ice castle-shaped cases: a blue one for Elsa and a purple one for Anna. Are you obsessed yet?

Mally Roncal, the brand's founder and celeb makeup artist, said in a release that Frozen hit close to home because she has three daughters. "Elsa is polished and elegant, yet tough, strong, and powerful. Anna is a free spirit, optimistic, energetic, and playful," she explained. "I believe we as women each have many different sides to our personalities and these collections capture them perfectly."

The Frozen collection will be available this November on QVC. Stay tuned for more!