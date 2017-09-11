These Gorgeous Nails From New York Fashion Week Will Make You Want a Manicure

New York Fashion Week Spring 2018 has given us an endless amount of hair and makeup inspiration, but don't think for a second that it stops there. From the rock 'n' roll metallic-purple manis at Rebecca Minkoff's show to the bedazzled, mid-aughts-esque ones that graced Jeremy Scott's runway, this season's nail art does not disappoint. Read on for the manicures we've seen, but be warned: you're going to want to run to a salon after seeing these covetable coats.