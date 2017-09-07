Hair and Makeup Spring 2018 | New York Fashion Week
These Powerful New York Fashion Week Beauty Looks Are Solid Gold
You never know what a new Fashion Month will bring, but if New York Fashion Week is any indication, things are going to get pretty colorful. From neon brows to pastel smokey eyes, labels are delivering heaps of drama and whimsy in their beauty looks. Read on for the most dramatic looks we've seen backstage and on the runway.
