If You’re Over Bold Brows, Skip Them Entirely With Negative Space Eyebrows

A post shared by KΛPΛSOVIΛ (@kapasovia) on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

If you're well and truly over all the recent brow trends, from squiggle to braided, maybe the latest look, which gets rid of brows completely, might catch your eye. Negative space brows are the cousin of negative space liner, and they are mesmerizing.

A makeup artist on Instagram who goes by the name Kapasovia is behind the negative space eyebrows, which are striking and surprisingly pretty. She notes that her inspiration came from Salvia's creative and unique look.

It looks as though Kapasovia has shaved her brows, but she most probably glued and powdered them down to match her skin tone, which is what we recommend if you aren't ready to reach for the razor! She used Anastasia Dipbrow Pomade ($18) to create the sharp brow outlines and Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics ($54) to create the contrasting shadow.

If you're after an entirely new and slightly creepy brow look for Halloween, look no further.

A post shared by KΛPΛSOVIΛ (@kapasovia) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:08am PDT