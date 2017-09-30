 Skip Nav
Beauty Tips
5 Toxic Beauty Ingredients You Should Never Use If You're Trying to Get Pregnant
Beauty Trends
10 Inspiring Bloggers Who Redefine Society's Beauty Standards
Kylie Jenner
The 3 Kylie Cosmetics Products Kylie Jenner Can't Use During Pregnancy

Nicki Minaj Cultural Appropriation Twitter Clapback

In Just 1 Tweet, Nicki Minaj Clapped Back at Cultural Appropriation

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

We all know that Nicki Minaj is no stranger to speaking her mind online. (That Taylor Swift-inspired "Be humble" tweet, anyone?) So on Sept. 28, the "No Fraud" singer took to Twitter to open up about her experience as a woman of color working in the fashion industry.

As the latest face of MAC wrote, "For years, fashion mags would change my hair for their covers but allow women of a [different] race to wear the exact style on the cover."

When a fan wrote, "They can't do it now [because you're] a queen," Nicki dropped another frustrating truth bomb. "Actually, they're still doing it babe," read her last tweet on the topic. (Leaving us all to wonder — which magazine is Minaj speaking of?)

These comments come during a Fashion Month that has been filled with comments regarding inclusivity — or lack thereof — in the industry. You may remember that earlier in September, Minaj spoke up about cultural appropriation at runway shows.

"Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture," the singer said at Philipp Plein's show. "And then you don't see a motherf*cker that look anything like us in the front row half the time."

Related
15 Celebrity Cultural Appropriation Mistakes We Should All Learn From
Join the conversation
Cultural AppropriationFall BeautyBeauty NewsNicki MinajCelebrity Hair
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Hottest Haircuts Fall 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
by Wendy Gould
Nude Against Nude Project
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Mandy Moore Beauty Interview 2017
Mandy Moore
by Kristina Rodulfo
Dubai Bloggers Sonia and Fyza Ali
Kylie Jenner
Blink Twice and You'll Mistake These Dubai Bloggers For Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds