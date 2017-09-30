In Just 1 Tweet, Nicki Minaj Clapped Back at Cultural Appropriation

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

We all know that Nicki Minaj is no stranger to speaking her mind online. (That Taylor Swift-inspired "Be humble" tweet, anyone?) So on Sept. 28, the "No Fraud" singer took to Twitter to open up about her experience as a woman of color working in the fashion industry.

For years, fashion mags would change my hair for their covers but allow women of a diff race to wear the exact style on the cover. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 28, 2017

As the latest face of MAC wrote, "For years, fashion mags would change my hair for their covers but allow women of a [different] race to wear the exact style on the cover."

When a fan wrote, "They can't do it now [because you're] a queen," Nicki dropped another frustrating truth bomb. "Actually, they're still doing it babe," read her last tweet on the topic. (Leaving us all to wonder — which magazine is Minaj speaking of?)

Actually, they're still doing it babe 😔 https://t.co/xF2bGZKuTx — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 28, 2017

These comments come during a Fashion Month that has been filled with comments regarding inclusivity — or lack thereof — in the industry. You may remember that earlier in September, Minaj spoke up about cultural appropriation at runway shows.

"Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture," the singer said at Philipp Plein's show. "And then you don't see a motherf*cker that look anything like us in the front row half the time."