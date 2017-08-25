 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Victoria's Secret
The Victoria's Secret Angels Sport Assless Chaps For a Photo Shoot — Seriously
The Royals
15 Pictures That Prove Kate and Camilla Cannot Contain Their Laughter Around Each Other

Nicki Minaj Tweets About New Taylor Swift Song 2017

Nicki Minaj Sends a Cryptic Tweet After Taylor Swift Drops "Look What You Made Me Do"

By now you're well aware that Taylor Swift released her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do" on Thursday night. While the song itself is getting some mixed reactions from fans on social media, it only took Nicki Minaj about 40 minutes to let her feelings be known via Twitter.

Yes, OK, perhaps Nicki was just taking the time to share her love of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," but it's more likely that she was responding to Taylor's late-night return to the music industry. Nicki and Taylor famously got into it back in 2015 after the "Bad Blood" singer inserted herself into Nicki's narrative about "Anaconda" not receiving a nomination and accusing MTV of only rewarding videos that "celebrate women with very slim bodies." The two later made up on stage at the show, but seeing as Nicki popped up on Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" (which is directed at Taylor), it's pretty obvious that she's chosen a side.

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
Join the conversation
Celebrity FeudsNicki MinajCelebrity TwitterTaylor Swift
Join The Conversation
Nicki Minaj
by Lauren Levinson
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Goes Dark in the First Glimpse of Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
by Kelsie Gibson
Right Said Fred Writing Credit on Taylor Swift's Song
Taylor Swift
by Quinn Keaney
Taylor Swift New Song 2017
Taylor Swift
by Ryan Roschke
Nicki Minaj Billboard Awards Instagram About Vanessa Hudgens
Celebrity Friendships
Did Nicki Minaj Just Dis Vanessa Hudgens's BBMAs Rap? We'll Let You Decide
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds