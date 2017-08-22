Nicki Minaj and MAC Cosmetics Are Back Together With a Sexy-as-Hell Lipstick

 Skip Nav
Remember when Nicki Minaj got an epic make-under, swapping her neon aesthetic for a more neutral vibe? Well, the "new" Nicki has translated into her brand partnerships, starting with MAC Cosmetics. The music star has been a longtime MAC ambassador, and back in 2013, she worked with the brand on a creamy pastel pink Viva Glam lipstick. Her latest venture feels significantly more sophisticated.

Nicki worked with MAC to develop two nude lipsticks: Nicki's Nude, a soft corally pink, and The Pinkprint, a mid-tone creamy pink ($18 each). The gorgeous shades work perfectly with a smoky eye, colorful eye, or just done-up lashes to give you a very Nicki-in-2017 look. While you'll have to wait until Sept. 21 to snag them where MAC Cosmetics are sold in stores and online, you can preview them here first!

