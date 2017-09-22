10 Easy DIYs That Will Give You More Gorgeous Hair While You Sleep

Hitting snooze and luxuriating in our sheets as we get a few more fleeting minutes of sleep brings us true joy. The only thing to make this ritual more satisfying is waking up having eliminated a step from our beauty routine.

YouTube tutorial masters have given us an incredible gift: overnight hair DIYs. You don't have to have a certain hair texture or length to benefit from them, either. We've found easy videos demonstrating how to straighten strands without heat, add curls, or infuse it with deep moisture . . . and all the magic happens while snuggled up in bed. Read on to learn how to wake up to a perfect hair day each morning.