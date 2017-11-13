10 Outstanding Products That Changed the Beauty Business Forever

There are times in a beauty-lover's life when a product comes along that takes everything they thought they knew about makeup and chucks it right out the window. It seems whenever we think, "Gee, I wish there was a better way to do this," along comes a product that has the perfect solution — sometimes to problems we never even realized we had.



100 Iconic Products You Need to Check Off Your Beauty Bucket List Related

While the beauty world is full of new and exciting products hitting the shelves on what feels like every other day, there are a handful of products — both old and new — that have truly made history.

From a lip gloss that made all other shiny stuff look dull to an eye shadow palette that single-handedly made nudes cool again, here are the 10 products that changed our makeup bags forever.