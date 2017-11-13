 Skip Nav
10 Outstanding Products That Changed the Beauty Business Forever

There are times in a beauty-lover's life when a product comes along that takes everything they thought they knew about makeup and chucks it right out the window. It seems whenever we think, "Gee, I wish there was a better way to do this," along comes a product that has the perfect solution — sometimes to problems we never even realized we had.

While the beauty world is full of new and exciting products hitting the shelves on what feels like every other day, there are a handful of products — both old and new — that have truly made history.

From a lip gloss that made all other shiny stuff look dull to an eye shadow palette that single-handedly made nudes cool again, here are the 10 products that changed our makeup bags forever.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
MAC Lipglass
Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm
Urban Decay Naked Palette
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit
Beautyblender
Cover Girl LashBlast Volume Mascara
Nars The Multiple
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Touch
