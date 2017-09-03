 Skip Nav
This Cooking Liquid You Usually Throw Away Could Be the Secret to Great Hair

When it came to showering, I thought I had everything figured out: rise, lather, repeat. But it turns out, as usual, that there's more to the story, and even the water used in your bathing routine could be due for a rethinking.

The team at Brit + Co brought our to attention a special tradition that originated in Asia. It's the process of using the water left behind from making rice as a soak and rinse for one's locks. After shampooing, the idea is to pour rice water over the hair and let it sit for two to three minutes. Rinse the rice water out, and hair will look stronger and shinier. Some say that fermented rice water is even better than something fresh from the pot.

You can find rice in a bunch of products we love, including L'Occitane's Rice Foaming Cleanser and Tatcha's Gentle Rice Enzyme Powder. Rice has been a go-to ingredient in the beauty industry for a number of years, but this hair-rinse method may be the easiest — and most cost-effective — way to incorporate the grain into your routine.

