Rihanna Just Dropped Fenty Beauty's First Campaign — and the Products Look Amazing

Our hearts nearly stopped when Rihanna announced she'd be launching her own makeup collection, Fenty Beauty. We are now just one week away from the big reveal, and the superstar dropped her official campaign on Twitter.

"Spilling starts today! Who's coming to the tea poortyyy?!" she teased on Twitter after a fan asked her to give more info on Fenty Beauty. Hours later, she debuted a video featuring a diverse cast of models including Halima Aden (who famously walked in Kanye West's Yeezy runway show in a hijab), Paloma Elsesser, Duckie Thot, and Rihanna herself. Aside from being downright fierce, it also gave us flashes of what to expect from the highly anticipated products. It's all pretty minimalist with a big focus on lip glosses — you even see a model applying a nude-colored one on camera — as well as glistening highlighter and, best of all, gold glitter eye shadow.

Rihanna tweeted that Fenty Beauty will be start shipping globally starting Sept. 8 at 12 a.m. PT on fentybeauty.com and will also be available at Sephora. While she didn't give product reveals just yet, she did share some product names: Chili Mango, Trophy Wife, Yacht Life, and Confetti.

Meanwhile, Leomie Anderson, one of the models in the video, called Fenty "the beauty brand for girls who know who the f*ck they are and aren't afraid to show it" on Instagram. We don't expect anything less.

