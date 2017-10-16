 Skip Nav
This Trending SFX Bloody Cat-Eye Look Will Make You Cringe Hardcore

For SFX-lovers, Halloween is an opportunity to combine an obsession with both gore and glam. We've been scared by fang faces and Pennywise makeup straight from our nightmares. We've even been freaked out by SFX makeup being removed. But if a full face of SFX makeup isn't your thing, why not dip your toe into gore with just eye makeup?

The SFX winged liner was the creation of Rebekka Theenaart, also the mastermind behind the gory eye makeup that made us squeamish. It doesn't stop at winged liner, either. Others have done a literal cut crease that gives a whole new meaning to the technique.

Read ahead to get inspiration for a gory eyeliner look that'll spook people this Halloween.

